Liam Hayes a popular local winner in Tri Distance final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

LIMERICK trainer Liam Hayes tasted big race success at his local track on Saturday night.

Newcastle Slaney delivering a superb performance in the final of the €4200 to the winner O’Connor Julian Vets Cashel Tri Distance.

Sponsored by O’Connor Julian Vets on behalf of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, this competition has been riddled with sensational performances right from the outset and heading into Saturday night’s decider, there were several greyhounds who boasted strong claims.

Newcastle Slaney had begun slowly in previous starts and Saturday night was no different as the Liam Hayes trained runner trailed the field early on from trap two. Showing huge pace to get involved, Newcastle Slaney powered from halfway, and it was noted as a top-class staying winning performance.

It certainly was a huge performance from this youngster, who looks set to flourish when stepped up even further than the 600-yards, and the time was a rapid 32.43.

Kathy Scanlon’s Ballyelan Rolly ran a super race and was next best in second as Beaming Scarlet, for Corona Ryan, also finished well to get up by a short-head for third.

Elsewhere on the card there was a sensational performance from Tullovin Beyonce who returned to action in style to record a seventh career victory.

Owned by James Sheahan, Tullovin Beyonce was fresh off an impressive 18.76 spin around Limerick last week and she came away racing from trap one to lead Ballyea Scrutiny early doors. It wasn’t all one-way traffic as the latter improved to take a narrow lead down the back straight.

The 5/4 favourite came back for more entering the penultimate bend however, and from here the daughter of Good News and Tullovin Fire pressed home her advantage to cross the line with two lengths to spare over Ballyea Scrutiny in second. The time was a blistering 28.42 for the 525.

The night opened with a A7 525 – won in 30.02 by Orlando Amy for Breda Hayes. The win just came on the line ahead of Montore Saoirse for James Treacy.

Ronny Wuyts won with Vigorous Meghan in an A6 525. The winner’s time of 28.97 secured an 11 and a half lengths victory . Second was Cheyanne Nation for owner Paddy Kehoe and trainer Rory Bracken.

Patsy Ryan had Ryans Lemon as an A7/A8 525 winner. In 29.12 the winner had three lengths to spare on the line. Second was Blake Of The Balla for David Ryan.

Sarah McGrath won with Blue Robyn in an A3 525. The winner was two lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.93.Mythical Orchard was second for Tom Flanagan.

Gerard Garrahy won a sprint with Yere Van. The winning time for the S3 350 was 19.20. Beaten half a length into second was Cherrygrove Gaga for John Murphy.

Ocean Hugo won for Tom Fitzgerald in an A3 525. The winner was a length clear with a winning time of 28.91. Second was Vigorous Vincent for Ronny Wuyts.

Michael McNamara had Rockalong Rocket as a sprint winner. The S0/S1 350 was won in 18.84 and by three quarters of a length. Second was Gurtnacrehy Blake for James Kelly.

Dromore Fiveo won for John Murphy in another A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.17. Second, a length and a half back, was Tromora Rocket for David Hogan.

The final race of the night was an A2 525 which was won in 28.82 by Ballyelan Bingo for Kathy Scanlon, who was earlier second in the big race of the night.

Bingo had two and a half lengths to spare on the line from Mythical Enya for Tom Flanagan.

Away from the Limerick Greyhound Stadium there will be much focus on Shelbourne Park in the coming weeks with the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby underway this weekend.

The opening round will commence on Friday with twelve heats, while the remaining thirteen heats will feature on Saturday night.

With the entry of 150, three will qualify from each of the 25 heats with a grand total of 21 of the fastest fourth place finishers also progressing, leaving a field of 96 greyhounds for the second round. The winners prize is €125,000.

There is much Limerick interest. Last week, Vigorous Buck won the local derby trial for Ronny Wuyts.