Three Limerick rugby sides to feature in last season's Munster Senior Cup

Last season's (2020/21) Munster Senior rugby cup, is to finish this August. Munster Rugby's domestic games committee have posted fixture details on the Munster site confirming that last season's semi finals will take place on Saturday August 28.
The ties, which will see Garryowen face Highfield in Dooradoyle and Young Munsters' take on Shannon in Coonagh will be refereed by Eoghan Cross and Eddie Hogan O'Connell respectively.
There is, at this time, no confirmation on how many fans, if any, will be in attendance. Another 'ruling' which has been put in place is that none of the clubs can field players who signed with them for the 2021/22 season. Meaning all four squads must field teams with players from last season's rosters. Both games kick off at 2.30pm
