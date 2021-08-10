10/08/2021

Search our Archive

Three Limerick rugby sides to feature in last season's Munster Senior Cup

Three Limerick rugby sides to feature in last season's Munster Senior Cup

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Last season's (2020/21) Munster Senior rugby cup, is to finish this August. Munster Rugby's domestic games committee have posted fixture details on the Munster site confirming that last season's semi finals will take place on Saturday August 28. 

The ties, which will see Garryowen face Highfield in Dooradoyle and Young Munsters' take on Shannon in Coonagh will be refereed by Eoghan Cross and Eddie Hogan O'Connell respectively. 

There is, at this time, no confirmation on how many fans, if any, will be in attendance. Another 'ruling' which has been put in place is that none of the clubs can field players who signed with them for the 2021/22 season. Meaning all four squads must field teams with players from last season's rosters. Both games kick off at 2.30pm

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media