Munster Rugby forward to rejoin South African squad for Rugby Championship

MUNSTER Rugby second row RG Snyman is set to rejoin the South African Rugby squad ahead of the start of the Rugby Championship.

Snyman has been included in the Springboks squad for the Championship which will begin this Saturday for South Africa with a game against Argentina.

Last week Munster Rugby indicated on Friday last that World Cup winner Snyman had returned to the province to continue his rehab.

Snyman, who had been part of the South African squad taking on the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series, is rehabbing from a skin graft procedure and knee injury.

Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident in Limerick in June. Munster reported that Snyman had sustained burns to legs, hands and face.

However, the South African Rugby Union indicated over the weekend that Snymnan will rejoin their squad this week.

Munster Rugby centre Damian de Allende is a key member of the South African squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship which which will also see the side which defeated the British and Irish Lions 2-1 in the Test series lock horns with New Zealand and Australia.

South Africa's opening fixture in the Rugby Championship against Argentina this Saturday takes place at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3.05pm Irish time.