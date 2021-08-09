09/08/2021

Limerick GAA confirm club championship starts before All-Ireland hurling final

Champions dethroned as Limerick SFC semi final line-up completed

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners are to push ahead with the start of the local club championship ahead of the All-Ireland SHC final.

The opening round of the county senior, intermediate and junior football championship is to take place this coming weekend.

There are 15 fixtures across the top four grades of Limerick club football.

Senior football champions Adare are among those in first round action - they play 2019 finalists Oola. 

Claughaun will return the Limerick senior football ranks for the first time since 2010 when the 14-time senior champions play last year's beaten SFC finalists Ballylanders.

In the intermediate ranks, relegated Dromcollogher-Broadford play their first game in the grade since 1999.

Irish Wire Products Ltd Limerick SFC

St Kierans v Ballysteen on Sunday August 15 in The Bog Garden at 7pm
Adare v Oola on Sunday August 15 in Claughaun at 7pm
Ballylanders v Claughaun on Sunday August 15 in Bruff at 7pm
Galbally v Newcastle West on Saturday August 14 in Kilmallock at 7pm


Griffin Coaches Limerick IFC

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Friday August 14 in Askeaton at 7pm
Gerald Griffins v Glin on Friday August 14 in Newcastle West at 7pm
St Senans v Bruff on Friday August 14 in Feenagh at 7pm


Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC

Mountcollins v Castlemahon on Thursday August 12 in Dromcollogher at 7pm
Croom v Ballybrown on Friday August 14 in Croagh at 7pm
Monagea v Cappamore on Sunday August 15 in Clarina at 7pm
Fr Caseys v Newcastle West on Sunday August 15 in Tournafulla at 7pm


Woodlands House Hotel Limerick JAFC

Mungret v Dromcollogher-Broadford on Sunday August 15 in Ballingarry at 7pm
Bruree v Ballybricken-Bohermore on Sunday August 15 in Croom at 7pm
South Liberties v St Patricks on Sunday August 15 in Mungret at 7pm             
Ahane v Camogue Rovers on Sunday August 15 in Fedamore at 7pm

