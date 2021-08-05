Limerick senior hurling team confirmed for All-Ireland semi final

The Limerick Senior Hurling Team to play Waterford in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final in Croke Park, Saturday 7th August, at 5:00pm has been named.
Into the side come Dan Morrissey, at full back in place of Richie English, while Aaron Gillane also retains his place, following his first half introduction in the Munster Final.
The side will once more be captained by Declan Hannon from centre back, with the young duo of Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan retaining their spot on the bench.
Richie English, who came off injured in the Munster final, is named among the substitutes as Limerick look to book an All-Ireland final appearance against either Cork or Kilkenny, who play on Sunday.
The game is live on RTE2 and Sky Sports.
1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain
7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Substitutes
16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
19. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
20. Richie English (Doon)
21. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
23. Barry Murphy (Doon)
24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)
25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)
