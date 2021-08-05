Limerick hurling supporters advised to pre-book train tickets ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

Hurling supports who intend travelling to Dublin by train for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final are being reminded that restrictions on capacity remain in place and that pre-booking is mandatory.

Iarnród Éireann says all passengers, including hurling supporters, must pre-book to ensure that the 75% capacity limit can be enforced.

The transport company says a number of services are already sold out and that more are expected to sell out in advance of the weekend.

"All customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity services," said a spokesperson.

This includes hurling supporters, customers boarding at intermediate stations and holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, free travel passes, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.

Customers are also reminded that they must travel on the specific train they have booked and that face coverings are mandatory on board all train services and in stations.

Under current public health guidelines, alcohol is prohibited on all services and catering services remain suspended.