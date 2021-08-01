Limerick still favourites for 'Liam' as Waterford's odds shorten

The Déise have progressed to the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals following a pulsating win over Tipperary at Pairc Ui Chaoimh with a 4-28 to 2-27 win.

Goals from Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett and Neil Montgomery helped Liam Cahill's men claim victory, as the Ballingarry man enjoyed a championship win over his native county.

Waterford are now through to the penultimate stage as they seek a first Liam MacCarthy Cup success since 1959 with BoyleSports cutting their chances into 9/2 from 12/1.

The Déise now face the defending All-Ireland champions and it’s the Treaty who are being backed to progress into another final with their odds at 2/7. Waterford are 3/1 for the win where they will face either Cork or Kilkenny.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Waterford knocked the Premier County from the All-Ireland after a decisive win in Pairc Ui Chaoimh with their All-Ireland SHC hopes now into 9/2 from 12/1. They face the favourites Limerick in the semi-finals and although the Treaty have eased to 4/7 from 1/2 to successfully defend their title, they 2/7 to deny 3/1 shots Waterford a spot in the final.”

Limerick v Waterford ~ Match Betting

2-7 Limerick

3 Waterford

11 Draw

All Ireland Hurling 2021 ~ Outright Betting

4-7 Limerick

9-2 Waterford

6 Cork

6 Kilkenny