Limerick Leader weekly golf notes

Adare Manor

Ladies Stroke Competition : 1st Marie Mc Sweeney (21)63 nett2ndMary Rogan (27)64 nett 3rdNiamh Keyes (29)66 nett (CB) Best Gross Emer Rouine (20)82 gross. Eileen Gleeson Open Day 02 August 2021

Ballyneety

Men : Open singles, 1st Joseph Doughan 46 points, 2nd Colm Nolan 41 points, 3rd Her O Mahoney 39 points, 4th Ian Mc Namara 39 points.

Ladies: Strong Ballyneety challenge cup team beat Ballykisteen in the Munster west semi-final. Well done to Louise Wilkinson, Collete Neville, Bernadette Carr, Fiona Hennessey, &Marie Neville they are now through to a Munster final. We wish Dianne Hannagen team manager & the ladies best of luck. Our junior cup team who defeated castletroy. Best of luck ladies in the next round. Well done to Fiona Godfrey team manager ,Leonie Campbell ,Olivia Hayes , Zita Pierce, Siobhan Cronin, Anne Newcombe, Maura Mulcahy & Eithne Hehir. Congratulations to our club secretary Finola O Donnell who won the Adare Manor resort lady's captains prize with fabulous score 39 points.

Seniors: Scramble 1st Tom Buckley Joe Teefy Gerry Moloney & J J Bermingham 57.8, 2nd Minie O Brien Joe Crimes Pat Prior & Brian Schweppes 61 .2, 3rd Tom Clohessy Pat Nagle & Connie Ryan 62.1. Michael J Cosgrave B G C

County Tipperary

Mens Golf: Our Bruen team were unfortunate when they came second to a very strong Tramore team in the East Munster semi final last weekend. Well done to all concerned. Our Junior Cup team were also unfortunate when they went down to Cahir Park even though they put up a fine performance. Well done to all concerned under the management of Kevin O’Sullivan & Richard O’Keeffe. Next weekend we have the Scratch Cup Competitions which are run and sponsored by the Marian and her team in the Golf Shop. The Senior Scratch (Handicap is 4 & below), the Junior Scratch Cup (Handicaps 5 – 11) & the Intermediate Scratch Cup (Handicaps 12 – 18). The competition Fee is; members €10 & Visitors €25.

Captains Prize: The Our Captain Tony Reade will host the Captains Prize qualifier on the 7th & 8th Aug with the final on 15th Aug. Booking will be on the BRS with a draw taking place on Friday 6th. Any player must have played in 4 club qualifying competitions in order to win the Captains Prizes. You must also be a member in Dundrum Golf club for one year before you can win the Captains Prize.

Ladies Golf: The winner of the Tuesday morning golf was Catherine Moloney. The winner of the 9 hole qualifier was Annette Murphy 31.1-24 pts. 2nd Flan McGlinchey 31.1-22 pts & 3rd Marie O’Connor 29.9-21 pts. Last weeks 18 hole winner was Colette O’Dwyer 28.5-40 pts. 2nd Marie Graves 40.4-39 pts. Gross Libby Ryan 14.6-16 pts. Thursdays 9 hole winner was Anne Blake 23 pts 2nd Vera Heffernan 21 pts. Well done ladies some impressive scores.

Play in pink Days: The Lady Captain Anne Grace is delighted to announce that a whopping €13,213 was raised for Breast Cancer Research over the two days. The Lady Captain would like to sincerely thank each and everyone for their fantastic support in making Play in Pink Days such a success for a very worthy cause. The ladies are delighted to say they are still getting very positive feedback on our two days.

Seniors Golf: The winners of the Tuesday Senior Scramble were John Grogan, Danny Morrissey & Liam Jones with 49.2. In 2nd place Paddy Fitzgerald, Diarmuid O’Connor & John Graves 50.1. In 3rd place Gerry Maher, Martin Quirke & Liam Ryan (Cashel) 52.

Junior Golf: The following is the results of the 18 hole Junior Competition held last week; In 1st place Junior Captain Charlie Hyde, 2nd Aidan Skeffington & 3rd Luke Keane. The 9 Hole Competition was won by Alanna Rose Walshe.

Dromoland

Friday Open Singles : 1st- Adam Merriman 41 pts CB, 2nd- Cathal King 41 pts, Gross Ross O’Flaherty 34 Gross pts, 3rd ; Anthony Egan 40 pts CB

Juniors: Boys: Whites- Donncha Mahon 39 pts, Blacks- Aaron Piccolo 44 pts, Girls: Sive Timmons 34 pts, Juniors 22nd July 2021 Boys: Whites- Donncha Mahon 40 pts Blacks- Conor Clancy 46 pts

9 Hole Competition: 1st Ken Arthur 22pts, 2nd Alan O’Flanagan 21pts, 3rd Adrian Glynn 21pts

Men’s 18 Hole Monthly Medal: 1st Denis Mulqueen 70 Nett, 2nd Brian Hickey 71 Nett, 3rd Declan Cusack 71 Nett, Gross Killian Howard 72 Gross, 4th Billy O’Mahony 71 Nett

Ladies Monthly Medal: 1st Carola Wixted 69 nett, 2nd Suzanne McConway 70 nett, Gross Mairead Toomey 89 Gross

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford: 1st Majella Cotgreave 20 pts

Kilrush

Men : 24 July 2021 KG&SC : 1 Barry McMahon (18) 45 pts

25 July 2021 Shannon Ferries : 1 Gerard Hehir (23) 48 pts, 2 Richard Williams (15) 43 pts, 3 Thomas Downes (12) 43 pts, 4 Pat Shannon (19) 43 pts, Cat 1 Michael F Ryan (12) 42 pts, Cat 2 Bernard Coleman (19) 42 pts, Cat 3 Patrick O'Dea (21) 42 pts

Ladies: July 22nd Nia Natural Beauty, 1. Ursula Lineen (29) 44pts, 2. Ann Marie Donnellan (17) 41pts, 3. Clare Pyne (21) 38pts

July 22nd 12 Hole Competition : 1. Ann McMahon

Limerick

Competition: McDonagh Cup, 1st Marie Crawford (19) 39pts (b9), 2nd Nuala McGann (29) 39pts, Best Gross Emily Walsh (4) 29 gross, 3rd Deirdre O’Donovan (30) 38 pts

9 hole Competition: 1st Anne Walsh (22) 19pts

Newcastle West

Open Singles: Thursday 22nd July 1st: Pat RK Sheahan (30), 41pts, 2nd: Tony Condon (19), 41pts. Best Gross: Thomas Sexton (1), 36pts.

Garda/Aspirants Cup 2021 Kindly sponsored by Cois Sionna Desmond Credit Union: 1st: Mike Daly (18), 42pts, 2nd: Danny Madigan (16), 41pts, Best Gross: Bryan Dore (6), 34pts, 3rd: Ger Liston (21), 41pts.

Aspirants Cup: James Ward (22), 41pts.

Tipperary

Results for this week: Tuesday 13 th July; Open Singles, 1st ; Paddy Mulcahy (27) 46pts, 2nd ; Thomas O’Donovan (16) 44pts, 3 rd ; Pat Cleary (14) 44pts

Open Singles: 1st; Michael (C) Butler Co. Tipperary (9) 45 pts, 2nd; Thomas O’Donovan (14) 44 pts, 3rd; Patrick Flanagan ; (12) 43 pts

Club Singles: Monthly Medal -Sponsored by Pierse Motors, - 1st; Sean Jackson (15) 64, 2nd; Thomas O’Donovan (13) 66, 3rd; Thomas Carmody (18) 66, Best Gross; James Ryan (8) 75 Congratulations to Thomas O’Donovan who capped off an outstanding couple of weeks of quality golf with a hole in one at the par three 13 th in the Medal competition.

DATES: Scratch Cups will be held on Saturday 31 st July and Sunday 1 st August . Kindly sponsored by Frank Hogan Mercedes