Weekly Athletics Round Up: Limerick Track and Field championship news

Conditions were slightly cooler Friday evening as athletes from across Limerick assembled for the climax of the County Track season.

Shorter distances were first and Aisling Ahern now representing Dooneen won the 100m title in 15.20 with Aoife Ryan (Limerick AC) taking both the 200m (30.02) and 400m (1:15). Susan Murnane won the 800m in 2:35.

Barry O’Brien took Bilboa’s first victory on the night in the 100m (13.62). Timmy Ryan (Dooneen) won the 200m in 23.0 with clubmates Shane O’Sullivan (53.8) and Kevin O’Grady (55.9) second and third.

Cormac Downes (Dooneen) won the 800m in 2:12 with clubmate Ross O’Carroll second (2:13.9).

Well done to Dermot Kearns who in third place (also 2:13.9) set a new Munster M50 record.

Keith Daly (Limerick AC) was first in the 1500m in 4:38 followed by Ger Guina (West Limerick) 4:32 and Sam Logan (Limerick AC) 5:06.

The final event was the 3000m with Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) the winner in 9:30 with the West Limerick duo of Mike Sheehy (9:34) and Karl Lenihan (9:36) second and third.

Julie McCarthy (Bilboa) continued her excellent form to win the women’s title in 11:42 with Karen Raine second in 12:34.

Moonlight Trail

Derek Kiely (Limerick Triathlon Club) took first place in a time of 3:52:56 with Gerry Carroll (West Limerick) sixth in 4:07:48. Sheila Clavin was first woman in 5:11:35. Katarzyna Bobka (An Brú) was second woman in the ‘Half’ (1:55)

Abroad

John Kinsella won the Miedzyrzecka Dycha 10K in Eastern Poland in 34:31

Juvenile

After a few busy weekends of competition, Dooneen athletes were back on the road again with the destination being Moyne, Co Tipperary for an open relay event.

Moyne AC are an example to any aspiring athletics club with a 4 lane synthetic track set in the borders of Kilkenny and Tipperary. The track has hosted some of Ireland’s top athletics stars over the last few years and the open relays were no different, with many exciting relays over mixed distances varying from 100m to 800m.

Dooneen AC fielded teams in almost all the age categories taking in teams from Nenagh, Newport and Moyne. Overall it was a very enjoyable evening with a great atmosphere, reminiscent of open sports days from the Eighties. Great to see a return of these type of events

Fixtures

West Limerick AC host the County 4 Mile Road Championships in Dromcollougher on Sunday 8th August with the women’s race starting at 1pm and the men’s event at 1:45 pm.