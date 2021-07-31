Defeat for Ireland hockey stars sees Olympic dream end

Ireland’s quarter-final hopes came to a formal end as they lost out to Great Britain this evening 2-0 in their final pool game to finish 5th. India’s 4-3 win over South Africa earlier in the day left a simple equation against the reigning champions – win or bust. But, despite a battling performance, Britain produced a controlled performance to keep the Green Army at bay. Susannah Townsend swooped to score from their fifth penalty corner in the second quarter and Irish hopes faded when Hannah Martin guided in Ellie Rayer’s exceptional cross.

Ireland endeavoured to push on in the closing quarter, swapping out goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran – who impressed once again – for an extra outfielder for the closing stages. But GB defended resolutely to get the result which also assured their progression to the last eight.

For Ireland, it means a fifth place finish in the group stages of their maiden Olympic campaign, and last Saturday’s opening win over South Africa will live long in the memory, a special moment as Róisín Upton and Sarah Torrans’ goals earned a debut victory.

Nicci Daly who got her 200th cap in today’s match commented after the game, “We were confident going out against GB because we played them a good bit this year. We have played them a lot over the past few years – we know them quite well. We knew we could beat them, so we felt really good going out. We thought maybe it would happen for us.

“We just didn’t really perform consistently, it’s a bit disappointing, but it is what it is. It’s been a fantastic experience. It’s the Olympics, and at times we definitely matched the best in the world and we can be proud of that. And we can be proud of the team today. I think there’ll be a lot of positives to take forward for the team going into the next cycle.”