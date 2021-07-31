Limerick's Sarah Lavin clocks her second fastest time in Olympic debut

Limerick's Sarah Lavin put in a strong display of hurdling in her Olympic Games debut this morning , equalling her second fastest time ever.
Unfortunately for the Lisnagry athlete she didn’t progress from the Women’s 100m Hurdles heats.
In a difficult first round field, featuring the world record holder in the event, Lavin clocked a time of 13.16 to finish her heat in 7th place.
All eyes now turn to the Mixed 4x400m Relay final, with Sophie Becker, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy and Christopher O’Donnell in action at 1.35pm (Irish time).
