WATCH: Former Munster Rugby star CJ Stander on his time in Ireland, returning home and the fire pit accident

Former Munster Rugby star CJ Stander sat down this week with former Springbok Schalk Burger and fellow former Munster Rugby man Jean De Villiers to discuss his time with Munster, his return to South Africa, while he also opened up about the terrible fire pit accident which injured himself, RG Snyman, Damian De Allende and Mike Haley.
To see the full episode of 'Use it of Lose it' click below
