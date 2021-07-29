Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Ireland's Ben Fletcher exits Olympics, but proud to represent Bruff family

Irish Judoka, Ben Fletcher, had an early elimination from the Men’s -100kg category, losing by Waza-ari to Mukhammadkarim Khurramov of Uzbekistan (UZB). It was a close competition against the number 14 world ranked Khurramov, who performed a Sode-tsurikomi-goshi - a hip throw - halfway through the fight to take the win. Both players picked up one Shido penalty each throughout the fight which ultimately ended 0s1 – 1s1 in favour of Khurramov (UZB).

Speaking afterwards, Fletcher stated: “He started strong, and I probably didn’t match him to start with, but I finished strong. He managed to score, so he could then defend that. He played it smart, he got a good score. It is difficult, as there are all the what ifs. At the end of the day, I lost. You can analyse it as much as you want but that’s the end result.”

Fletcher fought hard to make these Games having suffered a broken leg earlier on in the year, but he was not going to miss the opportunity to take part: “It was always going to be touch and go to get here.  Preparation went as good as it could do. We did everything we could, given the time and unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. If it was any other tournament you probably wouldn’t come back from injury for it, but it is the Olympic Games and there is a lot of effort to qualify. During parts of the qualification process, I was ranked in the Top 10 so it was not in my mind to not try and compete.”

Megan Fletcher, who competed in the Women’s -70kg yesterday and was knocked out by eventual silver medallist, Michaela Polleres (AUT), was cheering her brother on from the stands.

“Having Megan here is brilliant. For the two of us, we have been to an Olympic Games together and that’s pretty special. It is really nice for our family as well, obviously we would have liked for it to have gone differently, but it is a big achievement to even be here. It is a big deal for us, and a big deal for us to be able to represent our family in Ireland, especially our family in Bruff, Limerick.”

