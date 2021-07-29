Tri Distance semi finals dominate in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE will be three semi finals in an A2 Tri Distance in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday.

Sponsored by O'Connor Julian Vets of Cashel, the semi finals will be run over the 575 distance.

It was the same for the round two heats last weekend. Fastest of the six heats was Beaming Scarlet for Corona Ryan. The Heat Three winner had a time of 31.05 and all of nine lengths to spare on the line. Second was Twice Lucky for Jack Foley.

Heat One was won in 31.27 by Madams Minx for Brenda Peters and Christine Peck. The winner was four lengths clear of Mister Cool in second for Jerry Griffin and owner Anne Corry.

One For The Lake won Heat Two for Morgan O’Neill. The winning margin was four lengths with Hazelhill Kelso in second for Michel O’Donnell.

Nelius O’Connell and the Rallying Racing syndicate won Heat Four with Rallying Knight. The winner’s time was 41.48. Three lengths back in second was Crokers Light for John Croker.

Kathy Scanlon won with Ballyelan Rolly in Heat Five. The win was just secured on the line with a run of 31.51. Just beaten into second was Gunboat Showman for Sean Kenny.

The last heat winner was Grouchos Cain for Ken O’Connell and David Carroll.

The Saturday night card had opened with an ON2/ON3 525 win for Bright Eve for Eamon Gleeson. The five lengths win came with a run of 28.98. Second was Da Green Machine for Julie O’Connell and owner Michael McAuliffe.

Banshee Moon won for Joe Keane in a S5/S6 350 in 19.33. Just beaten into second was Rockalong Mikado for Donncha McNamara.

Laura and Ogie O’Meara won with Chubbys Best in an ON2/N3 525. The winning time of 28.53 secured a six and a half lengths victory. Patsy Richardson was second with Faithful Vinnie.

There was a sprint win for Ted Curtin and Garrett Barry. Their Parody won a S2/S2 350 in 18.96. A length back in second was Hut Pool for Pat and Jack Hogan.

The Denis O’Malley trained Airfield Oscar won for owner Bernadette Walsh in an A3 525. The winning time was 28.98. Six lengths back in second was Leamaneigh Scout for Patrick Hennessy.

The final race of the night was an A2 525 – won in 28.82 by Dixies Jet. The Eileen Kennedy runner just got the victory on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Down An Hour for John O’Neill.

There was also a 12 race card last Thursday, July 22.

The night opened with an A1 525 – won in 29.20 by Crickleowl Bob for Joe Shanahan. The win just came on the line ahead of Shug Avery for Myles Cummins.

David Carroll won with Tyrap Luke in an A2 525. In 29.04 the win was again just confirmed on the line. Just beaten into second was Finnure Storm for Denis O’Malley and the Finnure Storm syndicate.

Another local winner was Billy Guiney. His Ballygibba Dream won an A4 525 in 19.11. Another tight finish with Tyrap Diva just denied back-to-back wins for David Carroll.

Inislosky Urchin won for Mary Crotty in another A2 525. The winning margin was four and a half lengths with a run of 28.90. Second was Rockvale Ranger for David Egan.

Larry Mulcaire won with Adamswood Mac in an A3 525. Mary Crotty had Inisloksy Bosco a length back in second.

Rattle D Net won for PJ Ryan and Padraig Tobin in an A4/A5 525. The winner had a length to spare on the line in 29.50. Second was Ballygibba Grove for Billy Guiney.

Sean Stack had Loxley as winner of an A1 525. In 28.79 the winner was a length clear of Tyrap Johnny in second for David Carroll and Shane O’Connell.

An A2 525 was won in 29.21 by Ballymartin Mac. The Pat Keyes and Sean Roche runner just got the win on the line ahead of Diamond Ria for the OL syndicate.

Zulu Pam won an A6/A7 525 in 19.48 for PJ and Hannah Ryan. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare on the line. Second was Chris Peanuts for the High Rollers syndicate.

Michael Carmody’s Honeypound Gold won an A4 525. In 28.99 the winner was three quarters of a length clear on the line. Second was Coosane Megan for PJ and Clement Ryan.

Sean Kenny had Gunboat Harbour as a sprint winner. The S7/S8 350 was won in 18.89 and by six lengths. Horreilly was second for Pat Horgan and Francis O’Reilly.

The final race of the night was an A7 525 – won in 29.22 by Blue Robyn for Sarah McGrath. Four and a half lengths back in second was Liosgarbh Jet for Cathal McLoughney.