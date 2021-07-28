Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Munster Rugby confirm pre-season friendlies as squad return to training

Munster Rugby have this week confirmed  that the province will play two pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2021/22 campaign against Premiership clubs Bath and Exeter Chiefs.

Munster will host Bath at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4, before travelling to Devon for a clash with Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday, September 11.

Both games kick-off at 3pm and will provide preparation for the upcoming season with the first round of United Rugby Championship fixtures scheduled for the final weekend of September.

Ticket details for the home game with Bath will be confirmed in due course as we adhere to all government guidelines.

Meanwhile, the majority of Munster's players began pre-season training at the HPC on Monday. Those who are having an extended break include Ireland internationals, Peter O'Mahony, Dave Kilcoyne, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey. With Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne both away with the Lions, Munster's academy players will once more train with the senior side, with many expected to see game time in the above friendlies. 

Saturday 4th September
Munster v Bath, Thomond Park, 3pm;
Ticket details to follow.

Saturday 11th September
Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Sandy Park, 3pm;
 
Tickets available here via https://www.exeterchiefs.co. uk/

