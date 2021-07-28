Round Up: Limerick athletes in Olympic action overnight

HOCKEY

Ireland, including our own Roisin Upton, produced a big second half comeback but were just held at bay by Germany, who won out 4-2 in the end, setting up a showdown on Friday with India where a victory would likely bring a quarter-final spot for the Irish.

Germany – recently installed at second in the world – led 3-0 early in the second courtesy of a double from Lisa Altenburg and one from Cecile Pieper. But two corner strikes from Lena Tice and Hannah McLoughlin had the Green Army right back in the mix going into the closing stages before a contentious Francisca Hauke goal settled the tie. Ireland now sits fourth in the group with two games to go with four teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

Speaking afterwards, Chloe Watkins stated: “Games against Germany are always quite physical and they’re quite fun too, so I think we enjoyed that game. I think 4-2 is probably not really a fair reflection, we probably deserved a point if I’m honest. One or two things didn’t go our way but I think we played really well, we came up to it, they’re world number 3 and I think it was a really good battle, we matched them in a lot of areas.

“We could have rolled over in the 4th quarter and let them come in but we didn’t, we fought hard and we knew goal difference is really important. We fought back and got two goals but unfortunately, a tough one went against us for them to get to four. They were really good goals, really well worked and it just showed really good fighting spirit to give us confidence going into the next game.

“We’re so excited for the next couple of days, it’s what we’ve been training for and waiting for for so long. The next game against India is going to be a target game, it was always going to be a big game in this group and we just really have. To recover as best we can in the next day or two. Our games against them in the past have been really close, we’ve had some good results so we have every confidence going into it to try and reach a first quarter final.”

JUDO

There was heartbreak for Irish Judoka and first-time Olympian, Megan Fletcher, whose mother is originally from Bruff, in the first elimination round in the women’s - 70kg this morning. Fletcher displayed impressive skill and determination against Austria’s Michaela Polleres, but lost by Waza-Ari in the final three seconds. Both Judokas picked up Shido penalties in the opening 46 seconds of the match, with Fletcher picking up a second towards the three-and-a-half-minute mark.

As pressure was mounting, Fletcher closed the space and Polleres preformed a Ushiro-goshi - a waza technique that consists of grasping the opponent in a bear hug, lifting them, and throwing them down on the tatami, to result in a 1s1 - 0s2 win for the Austrian.

“It was always going to be a really hard contest,” said Fletcher afterwards. “It was a rematch from the bronze medal at the World Championships six weeks ago. For our entire careers, we have been having head-to-head fights. You have to be in the best position that you can, someone has to win, and someone has to lose. It wasn’t meant to be today.

“I have had a great career. I am very proud of myself. It is great for our family to have two Olympians. It was really hard watching Ben (her brother) in Rio when I didn’t make it myself. I am very proud of him and will cheer him on when he competes next.”

RUGBY SEVENS

It was certainly a case of revenge is sweet for Kenya this morning, as they won out 22-0 over Ireland’s Rugby Sevens squad (including Limerick's Greg O'Shea) in the 9-10th place clash at Tokyo Stadium this morning. The sides had met earlier in the pool stages, with Ireland taking the win 12-7 on that occasion, but Kenya took the game head on from the start, building momentum throughout the opening half to lead 7-0 at half time.

Ireland struggled to find their rhythm in the game and another Kenyan try with three minutes remaining in the game left an uphill battle for the Irish. Kenya were on a roll though and added two more scores in quick succession to seal the win and their 9th place finish overall, with Ireland finishing in 10th.

Speaking after the game, Ireland’s Hugo Lennox said that the team had struggled to find their feet in the tournament.

“I think in Sevens it’s so important to get out of the blocks quickly and get a bit of momentum. That’s probably something we look to implement in our game and it’s something we didn’t find all tournament, which is really disappointing.”

His teammate Byran Mollen acknowledged the disappointment while looking forward to future tournaments, adding: “We want to show what we can do, and here we didn’t show it.” Speaking of the potential of the group he said “We’ve got a really strong core group now including the lads back at home - a great squad at training, it’s just building now”.