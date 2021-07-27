Ireland 7s defeat Korea to set up rematch with Kenya in 9th place tie

Ireland's Rugby 7s have progressed through to the ninth place play-off in Tokyo after a five-try win over Korea in this morning's first classification match.
Earlier today it was a bittersweet first Olympic win for the Irish Rugby Sevens squad at Tokyo Stadium as, despite securing their first win of the Games, it just was not enough to see them through to the quarter-final stages. Having lost out to South Africa and USA in their opening pool games on Monday, Ireland came into today’s clash with Kenya with the knowledge that they had to win by at least eight points in order to progress. Unfortunately, they did not secure the eight-point margin needed to qualify.
Ireland will now face Kenya again in that 9th-place play-off tomorrow at 1.30am Irish time.
