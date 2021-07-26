Odds shorten on Limerick's Carolyn Hayes to claim Olympic medal

Limerick triathlete Carolyn Hayes will be competing in the Olympics Triathlon tonight (10.30pm) with patriotic support starting to gather behind her as the start time approaches.

Hayes had just qualified as a junior doctor when she made the big decision to concentrate on her sporting career and is now competing for gold at the Tokyo Games. The Limerick star has competed in Ironman, aquathon and duathlon events at national and international level and finished second at the Triathlon World Cup in Lisbon earlier this year.

Now the athlete is attracting support to come home from Tokyo with a medal. BoyleSports chalked Hayes up at 33/1 to earn herself a place on the podium, but those chances have now been backed down to 20/1 following strong backing from the Limerick area, although a gold medal remains an outside 100/1 shot.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We are seeing more and more patriotic support for our Olympic stars with Carolyn Hayes the latest athlete to attract support ahead of her Triathlon bid. She is now 20/1 from 33/1 to come home with a medal as she takes her chances on Monday in the hope of securing a top three finish.”

Olympic Triathlon - Womens To Win a Medal

