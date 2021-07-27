Extra time needed for Athea to claim Intermediate football title over Monagea

It might never be run again in a format like this but the county intermediate league between West Limerick rivals Athea and Monagea ended in an ding-dong final in the sweltering heat of Newcastle West on Saturday evening.

ATHEA 2-18 MONAGEA 1-14 (after extra time, 1-11 to 1-11 after 60 minutes)

Level twice in the first half and twice again in the second as both sides regained the initiative just when the game seemed to be slipping from them, it took the virtuoso contribution of Athea's former inter-county veteran Ger Ahern to separate the sides after his introduction at the start of extra time.

Up to that point, Monagea looked the more likely to break the deadlock as they set the early pace and trailed for only a few minutes of the regulation sixty. The huge personal contribution of Ciarán Brouder during that period left them setting the pace and putting it up to their opponents to respond. But when it came down to tiring legs trying to maintain the effort in the added minutes, a spark of the extraordinary was needed and Ahern was on hand not only to bag 1-2 himself but also set up two further scores in a ten minute blitz spanning the break in extra time.

Monagea made all the shapes from the throw-in, playing the ball around with greater urgency, took the lead through Peter Madden within a minute and added another off Jamie Baynham as Athea struggled to find the pace and the space to reply.

However, when they did, they knocked their opponents back to square one as Andy Ahern got in ahead of goalie mark O'Sullivan to flick a ball in from the wing to the empty net and then made the most of their fortune as Brian O'Connor and Seán Ryan followed up with points.

The Men of Strand regained their shape right on the water break as Tom O'Callaghan reduced the gap to 1-2 to 0-3 and led just after as Brouder crashed to the net from a tight angle before Jamie Baynham and Patrick O'Sullivan put them three ahead. However, Kevin Murphy's free signaled Athea's recovery as Ryan and Denis Greaney tied the scores on 1-5 at half-time.

Brouder came into his own on the restart, striking from a free, from play and from another free before TJ Hunt's reply and then adding to O'Callaghan's point on the run. But once again, Athea rallied as Murphy and Ryan halved the deficit to 1-10 to 1-8 at the second water break and were level through Martin Chawke and Murphy after play resumed. Baynham restored Monagea's lead but was met by Murphy and neither side could find the breakthrough before extra time was called.

It looked as if Monagea were adapting better to the energy-sapping conditions when Madden and O'Callaghan struck within seconds of each other but that was the cue for Ger Ahern, pointing from an angle, finding Mark O'Connor with a pinpoint pass to equalise and then regaining Athea's lead at 1-14 to 1-13 as the first period ended. Nor did the flurry end with the change of ends as O'Connor and Ryan found the target, Ahern banged to the net on his second attempt and wing-backs Shane Mulvihill and Dylan Griffin piled forward to seal the title before Jamie Keane's reply ended the scoring.

SCORERS, ATHEA: Ger Ahern 1-2, Seán Ryan, Kevin Murphy (1 free) 0-4 each, Andy Ahern 1-0, Mark O'Connor 0-2, Brian O'Connor, Denis Greaney, TJ Hunt, Martin Chawke, Shane Mulvihill, Dylan Griffin 0-1 each;

MONAGEA: Ciarán Brouder 1-4 (0-2 frees), Jamie Baynham, Thomas O'Callaghan 0-3 each, Peter Madden 0-2, Patrick O'Sullivan, Jamie Keane 0-1 each.

ATHEA: Kieran Hartnett; TJ O'Doherty, Tommy Quaid, Podge Reidy; Shane Mulvihill, Denis Greaney, Dylan Griffin; Jonathan Fitzgerald, Mike Reidy; Mark Reidy, Seán Ryan, Andy Ahern; Brian O'Connor, Jason Kelly, Kevin Murphy. SUBS: Jamie Collins for TJ O'Doherty (39 minutes), TJ Hunt for Jason Kelly (39 minutes), Martin Chawke for Mike Reidy (45 minutes), Jack O'Connor for Brian O'Connor (46 minutes), Mark O'Connor for Andy Ahern (extra time), Ger Ahern for Mark Reidt (extra time).

MONAGEA: Mark O'Sullivan; Kevin Mulcahy, Shane O'Connor, Seán Carmody; Michael Bourke, Kieran Herlihy, Shane Normoyle; Peter Madden, Cian Mulcahy; Patrrick O'Sullivan, Thomas O'Callaghan, Christopher Moxey; Shane Brosnan, Ciarán Brouder, Jamie Baynham. SUBS: Pádraig McCarthy for Patrick O'Sullivan (40 minutes), Kevin Brosnan for Cian Mulcahy (46 minutes), Cormac Browne for Christopher Moxey (53 minutes), Cian Mulcahy for Shane Brouder (extra time), Shane O'Connor for Seán Carmody (65 minutes), James Doyle for Cormac Browne (75 minutes).



REFEREE: Séamus Hayes (Mungret).