Second defeat for Ireland 7s at Olympic Games

Ireland suffered a second defeat in the Olympics 7s Pool C this morning at the hands of the USA. Having lost out 33-14 to South Africa this morning, Anthony Eddy's side fell 19-17 to the 'States' in Tokyo, however a last play of the game try from Foster Horan could keep them in the mix for a qualifying spot, should they defeat Kenya in their final pool game.
That pool game takes place at 3am Irish time, tomorrow Tuesday, morning.
