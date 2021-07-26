Netherlands too strong for Ireland hockey side in second Olympic tie

The Irish hockey team were in action this morning against world number one, the Netherlands, and despite a strong defensive display, lost out 4-0.
The scoreline does not reflect Ireland's efforts as three of the four goals, against the medal contenders came late on.
Limerick's Roisin Upton, pictured above, will now prepare, along with her team mates for a meeting with Germany on Wednesday morning, 4.15am Irish time.
Ireland: A McFerran, S McAuley, H McLoughlin, R Upton, L Tice, C Watkins, K Mullan, A O'Flanagan, D Duke, N Carroll
Subs: S McCay, H Matthews, L Holden, M Carey, S Torrans
Netherlands: J Koning, S Koolen, M Pheninckx, X de Waard, F Albers, L Welten, C van Maasakker, F Matla, L Stam, M van Geffen, E de Goede
Subs: L Leurink, M Keetels, M Verschoor, P Sanders, L Nunnink
