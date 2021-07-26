Defeat for Ireland 7s in Olympic opener

There was defeat for Ireland and Limerick's Greg O'Shea in the early hours of this morning as the Irish Men's 7s rugby side made their Olympic debut. .
Anthony Eddy's side losing out 33-14 to South Africa in their opening pool game. They will face USA later on today. More to follow
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.