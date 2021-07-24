Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick's Fairview Rangers bow out of FAI Senior Cup

Limerick's Fairview Rangers bow out of FAI Senior Cup

David Webster of Finn Harps in action against Conor Coughlan of Fairview Rangers

Reporter:

Tom Clancy

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Airtricity League side Finn Harps progressed to the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Senior Cup this afternoon at the expense of Limerick's Fairview Rangers. The Donegal men were met by a spirited Fairview Rangers challenge and needed extra-time to progress.

Goals from Sean Boyd, Barry McNamee and an own goal undid the hard work from Jason Purcell’s side  

Fairview, who qualified for this competition following their exploits in the FAI Junior Cup, had defeated Athenry in their only competitive game since early October in the pre-liminary round of this competition.

These sides had clashed in the same competition  and venue in 2002, as Harps ran out 2-0 winners against a Fairview side which had Jason Purcell and Tommy Barrett in their line-up.

The Donegal side were clear favourites for this contest, despite their poor run of form which had seen them go two months without a victory. The named a strong starting XI, including Barry McNamee and Glin native Karl O’Sullivan.
 
Jason Purcell’s side were level after a cagey first half, with Aaron Savage denying O’Sullivan and Jordan Mustoe. While Adam Foley hit the ‘View post in the opening minutes.

The stalemate continued as Dan Hawkins hit both the post and crossbar. At 90 minutes Fairview would have been happy but the match fitness from Ollie Horgan’s Harps eased them to victory.

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon, FAI Cup holders Dundalk visit the Markets Field to face Treaty United in the same competition.

FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Aaron Savage; Shane Costelloe, AJ O'Connor, Mark Slattery, Jamie Enright; Jeffrey Judge, Adam Frahill, Michael O’Gorman, Conor Coughlan, Russell Quirke; Ross Mann.

FINN HARPS: Ger Doherty; John Dunleavy, Shane McEleney, Dave Webster, Jordan Mustoe, Ryan Connolly, Will Seymore; Karl O’Sullivan, Barry McNamee, Daniel Hawkins; Adam Foley.  

REFEREE: Graham Kelly (Cork) 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie