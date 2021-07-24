Search our Archive

24/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick's Roisin Upton on the scoresheet as Ireland open Olympics with win

Limerick's Roisin Upton on the scoresheet as Ireland open Olympics with xx

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Limerick's Roisin Upton netted for Ireland in the first quarter of their opening Olympic Pool A game against South Africa today in Tokyo.

Upton scored into the corner following a brilliantly worked penalty corner. The Janesboro native was also part of a penalty corner move which saw Ireland hit the post soon after. 

Indeed, Ireland were the better side throughout, but just could not make their dominance tell on the score board. In total they have 16 shots to South Africa's three. 

At the end of the third quarter, they did however make pressure tell when Sarah Torranns from Dublin netted the second, doubling Ireland's lead. 

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with the Netherlands on Monday. Full schedule available here:

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie