Limerick's Roisin Upton on the scoresheet as Ireland open Olympics with win

Limerick's Roisin Upton netted for Ireland in the first quarter of their opening Olympic Pool A game against South Africa today in Tokyo.
Upton scored into the corner following a brilliantly worked penalty corner. The Janesboro native was also part of a penalty corner move which saw Ireland hit the post soon after.
Ireland's first ever goal scored at the Olympic Games, as Roisin Upton slams home to take the first-quarter lead. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/p0csrz53PG— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 24, 2021
Indeed, Ireland were the better side throughout, but just could not make their dominance tell on the score board. In total they have 16 shots to South Africa's three.
At the end of the third quarter, they did however make pressure tell when Sarah Torranns from Dublin netted the second, doubling Ireland's lead.
Next up for Ireland is a meeting with the Netherlands on Monday. Full schedule available here:
