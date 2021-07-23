Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Limerick GAA launch new Win A Ford Kuga car fund-raising drive

Limerick GAA launch new Win A Ford Kuga car fund-raising drive

Limerick GAA officials and staff of Lyons of Limerick at the official launch of the Win A Kuga fund-raiser

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new Win A Ford Kuga fund-raising drive.

The official launch took place in the show rooms of Lyons of Limerick in Ballysimon. 

Raffle tickets are now on sale at €20 to win the new white Ford Kuga Titanium Hybrid automatic. The all new Ford Kuga boasts impressive PHEV technology, switching between the vehicle’s conventional petrol engine and a battery-powered electric motor, giving an impressive fuel economy and low emissions figures.

Tickets are being sold online at www.winakuga.ie at €20 each and the single lucky winner will be announced on September 25.

All proceeds from the 'Win A Kuga' draw with Limerick GAA will be reinvested in county hurling and football teams representing Limerick from minor right through to senior grades. 

At the launch, Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan thanked Lyons of Limerick Ford Store for “their continued support to Limerick GAA" .

Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group General Manager also said that they were "delighted to partner with Limerick GAA again to give away a stunning Ford Kuga Titanium Hybrid. Going Green for Limerick."

"The team at Lyons of Limerick love to support Limerick GAA and the community that support Lyons of Limerick year after year," said Connolly.

Most Popular

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie