Limerick GAA launch new Win A Ford Kuga car fund-raising drive

LIMERICK GAA have launched a new Win A Ford Kuga fund-raising drive.

The official launch took place in the show rooms of Lyons of Limerick in Ballysimon.

Raffle tickets are now on sale at €20 to win the new white Ford Kuga Titanium Hybrid automatic. The all new Ford Kuga boasts impressive PHEV technology, switching between the vehicle’s conventional petrol engine and a battery-powered electric motor, giving an impressive fuel economy and low emissions figures.

Tickets are being sold online at www.winakuga.ie at €20 each and the single lucky winner will be announced on September 25.

All proceeds from the 'Win A Kuga' draw with Limerick GAA will be reinvested in county hurling and football teams representing Limerick from minor right through to senior grades.

At the launch, Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan thanked Lyons of Limerick Ford Store for “their continued support to Limerick GAA" .

Fiona Connolly, Lyons of Limerick Group General Manager also said that they were "delighted to partner with Limerick GAA again to give away a stunning Ford Kuga Titanium Hybrid. Going Green for Limerick."

"The team at Lyons of Limerick love to support Limerick GAA and the community that support Lyons of Limerick year after year," said Connolly.