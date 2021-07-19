Limerick All Ireland hurling championship semi final fixture details

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland SHC semi final is set for Saturday August 7 at 5pm in Croke Park.

The fourth successive semi final for John Kiely's men will be televised live on both RTE and Sky Sports.

It is expected that the attendance capacity could be set to break 20,000 as Limerick bid to reach a third final in four years. While there is no confirmation yet on what the number of tickets will be set at, it is expected to increase on the Leinster hurling final which was 18,000.

It is also yet to be confirmed if there will be any public sale of tickets for the semi final tie in GAA headquarters in Dublin. Both games in the Munster SHC saw tickets distributed solely through the clubs to fully paid up members.

There are eight teams remaining in the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup title. The second semi final involving Kilkenny will take place on Sunday August 8 at 3.30.

Limerick can't play Kilkenny or Tipperary in next month's semi final.

Limerick could only play Cork again if both The Rebels and Tipperary were both quarter final winners.

So that leaves beaten Leinster finalists Dublin, Galway, Waterford or Clare as the other potential semi final opponents for the three-in-a-row Munster SHC winners.

There are two round two All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers this Saturday - Galway v Waterford in Thurles at 2pm and Clare v Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 4.30.

The All-Ireland SHC quarter finals will be on Saturday, July 31 - Tipperary v a round 2 qualifier winner and Dublin v a round 2 qualifier winner.

All subject to avoidance of repeat pairings so no Tipperary v Clare or Dublin v Galway games.

If both Cork and Waterford win a draw is required to see which Round 2 winner Tipperary and Dublin play in the quarter finals.

If Clare and Galway win; the quarter final line-up will be Tipperary v Galway and Dublin v Clare.

If Clare and Waterford win; the line-up will be Tipperary v Waterford and Dublin v Clare.

If Cork and Galway win; the July 31 fixtures will be Tipperary v Galway and Dublin v Cork.

This Monday bookies have cut Limerick into 8/15 favourites from 5/6 to claim ultimate honours on August 22.