Limerick rugby clubs learn energia All-Ireland League fixtures

FIXTURES have been confirmed for the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.

The action gets underway with a full round of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League on Saturday September 25.

In Division 1A of the men's league, Garryowen will host holders from 2018/2019 Cork Constitution in an opening round fixture at Dooradoyle on Saturday, October 2, while Young Munster travel to the Mardyke to take on UCC in the top flight on the same weekend.

Among the highlights of the opening weeks of games is the meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen at Clifford Park on the weekend of October 9.

In Division 1B, Shannon kick-off their AIL campaign away to Old Wesley, before hosting Banbridge in Round 2 of the league.

In the Energia Women's All-Ireland League, UL-Bohemian open their campaign on September 25 with a home fixture against Cooke.

The full list of fixtures is available to view on https://www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail

With the majority of clubs stating a preference for a return to the previous format, an 18-game regular season will run until April 9, 2022. The men’s final is set for Sunday May 1st 2022.

They’ll be joined on October 2nd by the return of all 50 teams in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League. The default kick-off times for men’s games will be 2:30pm on Saturdays and 5pm on Saturdays for women’s games but can be adjusted based on the agreed preference of participating teams.

The last Women’s AIL final to be played was in April 2019. Defending Champions Railway Union will meet 2019 runners up UL Bohemian on October 23. A 9-game regular women’s season will conclude on December 11th with a one-off modified format beginning on January 15th.

A Top 4 Round-Robin will lead into a semi-finals and a final to determine the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Champions. Teams who place 5-10 in the regular season will switch to a six-team round-robin followed by play-offs for a one-off trophy.

The ring-fencing of all 10 participating teams will be retained as planned for the next two seasons as the IRFU continue to support the development and long-term sustainability of participating teams.

The Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup will also return this season with details to be announced in due course.

Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid any clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship Fixtures.

Speaking about the release of fixtures, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said: “We are delighted to announce firm fixtures for all 60 participating teams in the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.

"For clubs and their supporters, it means a lot to have dates to put in the diary and the chance to get back pitch side and enjoy the very best that club rugby has to offer. The fixture list is balanced to meet the needs of clubs across the full season and it will be preceded by localised matches in September to whet the appetite for the All-Ireland action to come. Clubs can also plan for a festive atmosphere at games in early December before a winter break for a full month until January 15th.

"By the time we get to our Energia All-Ireland League finals in May 2022, it will have been three years since those prestigious trophies were last lifted. It’s building up to be a very special season indeed.”

Energia All-Ireland League 2021/22

Saturday September 25

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Ballincollig v Suttonians

Blackrock College v Railway Union

Malone v Galwegians

UL Bohemian v Cooke

Wicklow v Old Belvedere

Saturday, October 2

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 2

Cooke v Ballincollig

Galwegians v UL Bohemian

Old Belvedere v Malone

Railway Union v Wicklow

Suttonians v Blackrock College

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 1

Ballynahinch v Clontarf

Dublin University v Lansdowne

Garryowen v Cork Constitution

Terenure College v UCD

UCC v Young Munster

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 1

Banbridge v City Of Armagh

Highfield v St. Mary’s College

Malone v Navan

Old Belvedere v Naas

Old Wesley v Shannon

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 1

Buccaneers V Cashel

Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall

Queen’s University v Ballymena

Rainey Old Boys v Old Crescent

UL Bohemian v Dolphin

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 1

Bangor v Bruff

Enniscorthy v Midleton

Skerries v Omagh Academicals

Sundays Well v Clonmel

Tullamore v City Of Derry

Saturday, October 9

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 3

Ballincollig v Galwegians

Blackrock College v Wicklow

Malone v Railway Union

Suttonians v Cooke

UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 2

Clontarf v Terenure College

Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch

Lansdowne v UCC

UCD v Dublin University

Young Munster v Garryowen

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 2

City Of Armagh v Old Belvedere

Naas v Malone

Navan v Highfield

Shannon v Banbridge

St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 2

Ballymena v Buccaneers

Cashel v Nenagh Ormond

Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys

MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian

Old Crescent v Queen’s University

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B Round 2

Ballina v Sligo

Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins

Dungannon v Greystones

Galwegians v Wanderers

Malahide v Galway Corinthians

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 2

Bruff v Skerries

City Of Derry v Enniscorthy

Clonmel v Bangor

Midleton v Sundays Well

Omagh Academicals v Tullamore