Limerick rugby clubs learn energia All-Ireland League fixtures

The 2021/2022 Energia All-Ireland League fixtures have been released
FIXTURES have been confirmed for the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.
The action gets underway with a full round of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League on Saturday September 25.
In Division 1A of the men's league, Garryowen will host holders from 2018/2019 Cork Constitution in an opening round fixture at Dooradoyle on Saturday, October 2, while Young Munster travel to the Mardyke to take on UCC in the top flight on the same weekend.
Among the highlights of the opening weeks of games is the meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen at Clifford Park on the weekend of October 9.
In Division 1B, Shannon kick-off their AIL campaign away to Old Wesley, before hosting Banbridge in Round 2 of the league.
In the Energia Women's All-Ireland League, UL-Bohemian open their campaign on September 25 with a home fixture against Cooke.
The full list of fixtures is available to view on https://www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail
With the majority of clubs stating a preference for a return to the previous format, an 18-game regular season will run until April 9, 2022. The men’s final is set for Sunday May 1st 2022.
They’ll be joined on October 2nd by the return of all 50 teams in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League. The default kick-off times for men’s games will be 2:30pm on Saturdays and 5pm on Saturdays for women’s games but can be adjusted based on the agreed preference of participating teams.
The last Women’s AIL final to be played was in April 2019. Defending Champions Railway Union will meet 2019 runners up UL Bohemian on October 23. A 9-game regular women’s season will conclude on December 11th with a one-off modified format beginning on January 15th.
A Top 4 Round-Robin will lead into a semi-finals and a final to determine the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Champions. Teams who place 5-10 in the regular season will switch to a six-team round-robin followed by play-offs for a one-off trophy.
The ring-fencing of all 10 participating teams will be retained as planned for the next two seasons as the IRFU continue to support the development and long-term sustainability of participating teams.
The Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup will also return this season with details to be announced in due course.
Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid any clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship Fixtures.
Speaking about the release of fixtures, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said: “We are delighted to announce firm fixtures for all 60 participating teams in the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.
"For clubs and their supporters, it means a lot to have dates to put in the diary and the chance to get back pitch side and enjoy the very best that club rugby has to offer. The fixture list is balanced to meet the needs of clubs across the full season and it will be preceded by localised matches in September to whet the appetite for the All-Ireland action to come. Clubs can also plan for a festive atmosphere at games in early December before a winter break for a full month until January 15th.
"By the time we get to our Energia All-Ireland League finals in May 2022, it will have been three years since those prestigious trophies were last lifted. It’s building up to be a very special season indeed.”
Energia All-Ireland League 2021/22
Saturday September 25
Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1
Ballincollig v Suttonians
Blackrock College v Railway Union
Malone v Galwegians
UL Bohemian v Cooke
Wicklow v Old Belvedere
Saturday, October 2
Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 2
Cooke v Ballincollig
Galwegians v UL Bohemian
Old Belvedere v Malone
Railway Union v Wicklow
Suttonians v Blackrock College
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 1
Ballynahinch v Clontarf
Dublin University v Lansdowne
Garryowen v Cork Constitution
Terenure College v UCD
UCC v Young Munster
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 1
Banbridge v City Of Armagh
Highfield v St. Mary’s College
Malone v Navan
Old Belvedere v Naas
Old Wesley v Shannon
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 1
Buccaneers V Cashel
Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall
Queen’s University v Ballymena
Rainey Old Boys v Old Crescent
UL Bohemian v Dolphin
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 1
Bangor v Bruff
Enniscorthy v Midleton
Skerries v Omagh Academicals
Sundays Well v Clonmel
Tullamore v City Of Derry
Saturday, October 9
Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 3
Ballincollig v Galwegians
Blackrock College v Wicklow
Malone v Railway Union
Suttonians v Cooke
UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 2
Clontarf v Terenure College
Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch
Lansdowne v UCC
UCD v Dublin University
Young Munster v Garryowen
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 2
City Of Armagh v Old Belvedere
Naas v Malone
Navan v Highfield
Shannon v Banbridge
St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 2
Ballymena v Buccaneers
Cashel v Nenagh Ormond
Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys
MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian
Old Crescent v Queen’s University
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B Round 2
Ballina v Sligo
Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins
Dungannon v Greystones
Galwegians v Wanderers
Malahide v Galway Corinthians
Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 2
Bruff v Skerries
City Of Derry v Enniscorthy
Clonmel v Bangor
Midleton v Sundays Well
Omagh Academicals v Tullamore
