Live sport on TV this weekend

Live sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, JULY 15

GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 18
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12.15PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
U20: CORK V KERRY
TG4, 7.20PM

RUGBY LEAGUE
HULL KR V HULL FC
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM

GOLF
BRITISH OPEN HIGHLIGHTS
BBC2, 8PM

FRIDAY, JULY 16

GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE
TG4, EUROSPORT1, 1PM

FORMULA 1
BRTISH GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, CHANNEL 4, 2PM

CRICKET
T20: ENGLAND V PAKISTAN
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
ARMAGH V CAVAN
TG4, 7.20PM

SATURDAY, JULY 17

GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 9AM

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V FRANCE
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 20
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 1PM

RUGBY
STORMERS V BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

HURLING
LEINSTER FINAL: KILKENNY V DUBLIN
RTE2, 7.30PM

SUNDAY, JULY 18

GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

FORMULA 1
BRITISH GRAND PRIX
CHANNEL 4, 1.30PM

HURLING
MUNSTER FINAL: LIMERICK V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 4PM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 21
TG4, EUROSPORT, 2.55PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
TYRONE V DONEGAL
RTE2, 1.30PM

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie