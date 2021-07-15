Live sport on TV this weekend

THURSDAY, JULY 15
GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 18
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12.15PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
U20: CORK V KERRY
TG4, 7.20PM
RUGBY LEAGUE
HULL KR V HULL FC
SKY SPORTS, 7.15PM
GOLF
BRITISH OPEN HIGHLIGHTS
BBC2, 8PM
FRIDAY, JULY 16
GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE
TG4, EUROSPORT1, 1PM
FORMULA 1
BRTISH GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, CHANNEL 4, 2PM
CRICKET
T20: ENGLAND V PAKISTAN
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
ARMAGH V CAVAN
TG4, 7.20PM
SATURDAY, JULY 17
GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 9AM
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V FRANCE
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 20
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 1PM
RUGBY
STORMERS V BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
HURLING
LEINSTER FINAL: KILKENNY V DUBLIN
RTE2, 7.30PM
SUNDAY, JULY 18
GOLF
BRITISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
FORMULA 1
BRITISH GRAND PRIX
CHANNEL 4, 1.30PM
HURLING
MUNSTER FINAL: LIMERICK V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 4PM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 21
TG4, EUROSPORT, 2.55PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
TYRONE V DONEGAL
RTE2, 1.30PM
