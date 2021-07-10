Gutsy Limerick football display but defeat is their lot in Munster SFC against Cork

GUTSY Limerick fell to a Munster senior football championship defeat to Cork this Saturday afternoon.

The provincial semi final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds finished Limerick 0-11 Cork 1-16.

Billy Lee's side battled gamely but Cork found the scores at crucial times to booked their Munster final spot.

A third minute goal, four successive points before half time and a late flurry of five unanswered points to win by eight points.

Limerick had their fair share of possession on a day when they recorded eight wides.

It was Cork ahead, 1-6 to 0-4 after a real cagey first half where defences were on top and scoring opportunities scarse.

Limerick were rocked on the double in the third minute with a Cork goal and Limerick goalkeeper and joint-captain Donal O'Sullivan forced off injured attempting to make a block.

Limerick had started positively with wing back Gordon Brown pointing after 26-seconds but alas that was to be the only score from play in the half from the men in green.

Two minutes after the Brown point came the Cork goal - Ruairi Deane soloing forward to create the opening and eventually John O'Rourke bundling to the net for the opening score for Cork.

After a lengthy stoppage O'Sullivan was forced off injured and that meant a debut for Pallasgreen's Aaron O'Sullivan.

Hugh Bourke had Limerick pointed frees and by the first half water break it was Cork ahead, 1-2 to 0-3 with 20-minutes on the stopwatch.

On the resumption, another free from Bourke cut the lead to a single point with 33-minutes played but by now Limerick had missed a number of scoring chances in the minutes since the resumption.

Then all in a flash Cork found four successive scores before half time - including three in the five minutes of injury time, two of which came from corner back Sean Powter.

So at the half time break, Limerick trailed by five points. It was a half in which Limerick had five wides, including two frees.

Aided by a very gentle breeze Limerick got somewhat on top in the third quarter but yet five points were still between the teams at the second half water break.

Danny Neville had two points from play in this quarter - his first inside three minutes.

When goalkeeper Aaron O'Sullivan kicked over a '45 it was 1-8 to 0-7 and just shy of 10-minutes into the new half.

Limerick now had four substitutes used and the changes saw Iain Corbett moved into attack from centre back.

Neville and Bourke's fifth pointed free left it 1-11 to 0-9 at the water break but there was a goal chance for Neville but his shot crashed wide across the goalmouth.

On the resumption it was again a four point game with Corbett getting on the scoresheet almost immediately on the restart.

Alas Cork got the next two scores - both fisted efforts to return out to a six point advantage.

And, when Brian Hurley had his first from play it was a seven point game for the first time with 67-minutes played.

The lead was out to nine points before a late Corbett score.

SCORERS: Limerick: Hugh Bourke 0-5 (5frees), Danny Neville and Iain Corbett 0-2 each, Gordon Brown and Aaron O'Sullivan ('45) 0-1 each. Cork: John O'Rourke 1-3, Brian Hurley 0-6 (4frees), Sean Powter and Cian Kiely 0-2 each, Ian Maguire, Mattie Taylor and Sean Meehan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan; Sean O'Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Bob Childs, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Cian Sheehan, Danny Neville, Adrian Enright; Robbie Bourke, Cillian Fahy, Hugh Bourke. Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan for Donal O'Sullivan, inj (5mins), Brian Donovan for Robbie Bourke (h-t), James Naughton for Adrian Enright (43mins), Killian Ryan for Cian Sheehan (43mins), Paul Maher for Tommie Childs (54mins), Josh Ryan for Cillian Fahy (59mins).

CORK: Micheal Martin; Sean Powter, Daniel O'Mahony, Kevin Flahive; Kevin O'Donovan, Sean Meehan, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Paul Walsh; Brian Hartnett, Ruairi Deane, John O'Rourke; Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley, Daniel Dineen. Subs: Cian Kiely for Sean Powter (41mins), Kevin O'Driscoll for Paul Walsh (45mins), Brian Murphy for Daniel O'Mahony, inj (50mins), Mark Collins for Luke Connolly (59mins), Michael Hurley for John O'Rourke (64mins).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).