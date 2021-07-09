35-man Limerick U20 hurling panel announced for Munster Championship

THE Limerick U20 hurling panel has been confirmed for 2021.

Limerick will be in action on Monday July 19 when they play the winner of Clare and Kerry in the Munster championship semi final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Tralee.

Limerick are managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) with coaches-selectors: Richie Flannery, John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin) and strength & conditioning coach Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls).

The team captain is Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock) with Byran Nix (Newcastle West) the vice-captain. There are 22 different clubs represented across the panel.

There are two members of John Kiely's senior panel in this U20 panel - Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister) and Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown). Were they to play senior inter-county championship, they become ineligible for the U20 grade until the senior side are eliminated from the championship.

Limerick played a total of seven games three years ago at minor level. They reached the Munster final - losing to Tipperary and then they lost to both Galway and Kilkenny in a new-look All-Ireland quarter final series.

Limerick lost to Cork in the U20 championship last season and eight of that starting team are still underage - albeit Limerick are under new management for 2021.

After two years as county minor manager Diarmuid Mullins steps up to the U20 team for 2021. Just last week the 2020 All-Ireland minor campaign came to a delayed end with a semi final loss to Galway. Four of that team make this U20 panel - Adam English, Ronan Lyons, Liam Lynch and Ethan Hurley.

PANEL: Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Cormac Ryan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon); Aidan O’Connor, Colin Coughlan, Conor O’Neill (all Ballybrown); Brian Daly and Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock); Brian O’Meara and Liam Lynch (both Mungret St Pauls), Bryan Heavey and Eoin O’Mahony (both Garryspillane); Bryan Nix and Ethan Hurley (both Newcastle West); Donnacha O'Dalaigh and Ronan Lyons (both Monaleen); Joe Sweeney and Michael Keane (both Adare); Pádraig Harnett and Ronan Fox (both Ahane); Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Fergal O Connor (Effin), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell).