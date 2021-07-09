Limerick confirm team for Munster football semi final clash with Cork

BILLY Lee has given a vote of confidence to his team for Saturday's Munster senior football championship semi final against Cork.

The same starting team that defeated Waterford in the quarter final two weeks has been named to start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Saturday (3pm).

The sides are battling for a place in the Sunday July 25 Munster final against Kerry or defending champions Tipperary.

Limerick's last provincial final appearance was 2010.

Saturday will be the first championship meeting of Limerick and Cork since 2019 when those in red had 21-points to spare.

There are six changes from that Limerick team - indeed Limerick used 21 players in the course of that Pairc Ui Rinn defeat and only nine make this Saturday's starting team.

While Saturday's semi final line-up is unchanged from the 18-point quarter final win over Waterford, there are three changes among the 11 substitutes with Kevin Howard, Luke Murphy and Jim Liston in for Peter Nash (who was introduced as a sub v Waterford), Padraig de Brun and Seamus O'Carroll, who is the only panel member remaining from Limerick's last Munster SFC final appearance.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Robbie Burke (Adare), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Dave Connolly (Adare), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Paul Maher (Adare), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Kevin Howard (Claughaun), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans), Josh Ryan (Oola).