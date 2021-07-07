Limerick hurling supporters braced for bad news on Munster SHC final tickets

Limerick hurling supporters braced for bad news on Munster hurling final tickets

Limerick and Richie English to renew rivalry with Tipperary

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling supporters could be set for bad news when the capacity is set for the Munster senior hurling final.

Confirmation of the permissible number of spectators at the Munster SHC Final will be confirmed in the coming days.

The 2021 decider on Sunday July 18 takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh – the first Munster SHC final in Cork since the stadium was redeveloped.

However, GAA officials are not expecting a big increase in ticket numbers.

Last weekend 2,400 were permitted to attend the semi final between Limerick and Cork in Thurles, while 3,000 were allowed into Clare and Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

While Munster Council officials will continue to work towards a bigger number, it appears that capacity for the Munster hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary could be in the region of 3,500 tickets for the 45,000 capacity stadium.

For the semi final in Thurles, the maximum number of tickets available to any Limerick club was eight so only a modest increase can be expected for the final on Sunday week. Once again it is understood that all tickets will be sold through the clubs.

In these Covid-19 times, the number of tickets will be confirmed based on the number of seats and the capacity to social distance between each. 

Munster GAA officials will work with the varying Government authorities including the Department of Sport and Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence in regard to the hurling fixture on Sunday week.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie