3,500 tickets for Limerick v Cork as Munster SFC semi finals deemed test events

Limerick defenders Paul Maher and Gordon Brown renew rivalries with Cork
MUNSTER GAA have confirmed Saturday's Munster SFC semi finals have been confirmed as test events.
Limerick face Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds which will now have a maximum attendance of 3,500.
The provincial semi final has a 3pm start on Shannonside in a tie what will be televised live on GAAGO.
Tickets will be distributed by the participating County Boards and already this Tuesday Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan has communicated with all clubs seeking their ticket requirements. Club members wishing to attend are urged to contact their respective club secretary to express a ticket interest.
Any returned tickets will go on public sale on Friday morning at 11am.
It's a similar situation for the other semi final - Kerry v Tipperary at 7pm on Saturday July 10 in Thurles.
