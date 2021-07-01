Limerick minor hurling team named for All-Ireland semi final clash with Galway

The Limerick Minor Hurling team to play Galway in 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi Final has been named. Adam English of Doon will captain the side from full forward, while vice captain Ronan Lyons of Monaleen will line out at left corner back.
The tie, to take place on Friday July 2 in Ennis, has a throw in time of 7.30pm. The game is also live on TG4.
Team:
1. Tomás Lynch (Doon)
2. Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen)
3. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen) VICE-CAPTAIN
5. Billy Molyneaux (Mungret St Pauls)
6. Cian Scully (Dromin Athlacca Banogue)
7. Séan Whelan (Cappamore)
8. John Kirby (Patrickswell)
9. Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls)
10. Luke O'Connor (Ballybrown)
11. Liam Lynch (Mungret St Pauls)
12. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)
13. Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock)
14. Adam English (Doon) CAPTAIN
15. Patrick O'Donovan (Effin)
Substitutes:
16. Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale)
17. Ned Quinn (Ballybrown)
18. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Patrick Finn (Bruff)
20. Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Séan O'Neill (Blackrock)
22. Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell)
23. Liam Dennehy (Glenroe)
24. Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine)
