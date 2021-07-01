Munster Rugby star to make Ireland debut against Japan

Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for Saturday's Test with Munster's Gavin Coombes listed to make his Ireland debut off of the bench.

Coombes, Munster's player of the season, is named on the bench as Farrell plays a full strength side. (Lions aside) Munster fans will be delighted to see Joey Carbery return to the Ireland fold, while Craig Casey should win his second cap from the bench.

James Ryan will wear the captain’s armband on Saturday and will be partnered in the second row by Ultan Dillane.

Peter O’Mahony starts on the blindside flank and is joined in the backrow by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who makes his international return after missing the 2021 Six Nations Championships. The front row is made up of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham.



At half-back Jamison Gibson Park will partner Joey Carbery who returns to the international scene for the first time since the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell are paired in midfield with Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour on the wings and Hugo Keenan is at fullback.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, the uncapped Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Billy Burns and Shane Daly.

Last weekend Jamie Joseph’s Brave Blossoms made the British and Irish Lions work hard for their 28-10 victory in Murrayfield.

Five Ireland players - Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan started against Japan in the last encounter between the two sides at the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour featuring off the bench that day in Shizuoka.

The match will be televised by RTE (ROI) Channel 4 (NI) and kicks off at 1.00pm.