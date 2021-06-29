Draws made for Limerick club football championships

THE draws have been made for the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship.

The championship will consist of four groups of three teams.

Group 1 will consist of Ballysteen, St Kierans and Galtee Gaels. In Group 2 are Adare, Oola and Na Piarsaigh. Group 3 comprises of Ballylanders, Claughaun and Monaleen, while Group 4 features Galbally, Newcastle West and Fr Casey's.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the county quarter-finals.

The bottom team in each group will be involved in the relegation semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship also consists of four groups of three teams each.

Group 1 includes Dromcollogher-Broadford, Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Crecora-Manister. The sides in Group 2 are Mungret-St Paul's, St Patrick's and Rathkeale.

Included in Group 3 are Gerald Griffins, Glin and Pallasgreen, while the three sides in Group 4 are St Senan's Bruff and Monaleen.

The top two sides in each group will qualify for the county quarter-finals.

Again with the Woodlands House Hotel Limerick Premier Junior A Football Championship, the competition will feature four groups of three. In Group 1 are Mountcollins, Castlemahon and Cappagh. Group 2 will comprise of Croom, Ballybrown and Athea.

The three sides in Group 3 are Monagea, Cappamore and Kilteely-Dromkeen. The sides drawn in Group 4 are Newcastle West, Fr Casey's and Hospital-Herbertsown.

The two top sides in each group will advance to the county quarter-finals.