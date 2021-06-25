In-form Treaty Utd host Galway as fans return to Markets Field

N-FORM Treaty United will look to make it four wins on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when Galway United visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side moved into second place in the First Division table when recording a hard fought 2-0 away victory over Cobh Ramblers on Saturday last.

Two second half goals from defender Charlie Fleming and substitute Matt McKevitt late on helped Treaty make it back-to-back away league wins.

Afterwards Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett told Leader Sport: “We have three very difficult games coming up. We take it game by game. Galway next Friday is what we are focused on now.

"We lost one game a few weeks ago and we dropped down to seventh place in the table, so it can change very quickly. We're not focusing on the league table at the moment.”</p

!

Treaty United @GalwayUnitedFC



It's back to the Markets Field as we welcome 100 home fans for the visit of Galway United on Friday.



This fixture is kindly sponsored by Rayn Security | https://t.co/vzdd3QcaHs

Watch all the action on #LOITV@UPMCinIreland pic.twitter.com/qFDWtcfWGU — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) June 22, 2021

Treaty United led Friday night's opponents Galway United 1-0 deep in injury time when the sides met at Eamonn Deacy Park thanks to Edward McCarthy's first half goal.

However, Wilson Waweru's 94th minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils for a Galway side not three points beneath Treaty in the league table.