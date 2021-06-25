In-form Treaty Utd host Galway as fans return to Markets Field

In-form Treaty Utd host Galway as fans return to Markets Field

Treaty Utd host Galway Utd at the Markets Field this Friday night, 7.45pm Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

N-FORM Treaty United will look to make it four wins on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when Galway United visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side moved into second place in the First Division table when recording a hard fought 2-0 away victory over Cobh Ramblers on Saturday last.

Two second half goals from defender Charlie Fleming and substitute Matt McKevitt late on helped Treaty make it back-to-back away league wins.

Afterwards Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett told Leader Sport: “We have three very difficult games coming up. We take it game by game. Galway next Friday is what we are focused on now.

"We lost one game a few weeks ago and we dropped down to seventh place in the table, so it can change very quickly. We're not focusing on the league table at the moment.”</p

Treaty United led Friday night's opponents Galway United 1-0 deep in injury time when the sides met at Eamonn Deacy Park thanks to Edward McCarthy's first half goal.

However, Wilson Waweru's 94th minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils for a Galway side not three points beneath Treaty in the league table.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie