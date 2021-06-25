Limerick boss Billy Lee wary as Waterford Munster SFC test awaits

THE Limerick footballers under manager Billy Lee put a seven game unbeaten run on the line this Saturday in the Munster senior football championship.

The quarter final tie has a 3pm start in the LIT Gaelic Grounds – the opening game of 30 in the 2021 race for the Sam Maguire.

Limerick are bidding to win a game in three successive Munster SFC campaigns for just the second time across the last 30 years.

“I am under no illusions as to where it is at and I am not staying to play it down but because it is the truth,” stressed manager Billy Lee ahead of leading Limerick into fifth championship.

“Look at the results of last year and the other years. We have played them seven times and we won them all but I can remember when we were lucky to get out of Martinstown with a win; McGrath Cup last year was only a score in it and league was only a score in it.

"We had a bounce of a great win up in Sligo when against (2020 Munster SFC) them but they dominated a lot of the 20-minutes after half time and if they had their shooting boots on we would not have won by that scoreline, even if we would have won.”

He continued: “They beat Wexford this year in the league and they were in a promotion play-off - we are not a county that can underestimate any team. That’s not just me giving out a line, that is what I believe - we have not got the history of the Kerrys or Dublins”.

Under Lee, Limerick have played The Decies seven times across championship, league and McGrath Cup - winning all. Indeed in the championship, it’s 1981 since Limerick last lost to Waterford - most recent wins in 2020, 2012 and 2010.

After a reasonably successful Allianz League in Division Three, Limerick are the hot 1/7 favourites to reach a home Munster semi final against Cork on July 10.

“We have a standard built for ourselves now - a minimum level of performance. Now we need to challenge ourselves that no matter who we are playing at the very least we are meeting that. That’s a big thing but I know that historically in Limerick we are good to get up for teams that are perceived to be ahead of us - we need to make sure that we are doing that for every team,” he outlined.

While Limerick and Waterford have recent history, the men in blue and white are under new management in 2021 - Mitchelstown native Shane Ronayne is the manager. A former Tipperary ladies football manager last month, Ronayne also served as a selector under Eamonn Ryan’s all-conquering Cork ladies football tenure.

“Shane has a good record with Mourneabbey and Tipperary and that tells you that he knows enough about the game. Obviously his brother Ricky was involved with us for two years as a selector and has been involved with Monaleen for a long time. He (Shane) will know a lot about Limerick football and has a good record - will underestimate them at our peril,” stressed Lee.

“We have looked at them in their league games and the same faces are there and we know that they have given us challenges before and there is no question about it.”

Saturday’s quarter final is a repeat of last year’s opening round game – Limerick 2-14 to 0-9 winners in Dungarvan. It’s the first visit of The Decies to the Gaelic Grounds for championship since 2012, when Limerick were 2-12 to 0-7 winners – current players Iain Corbett and Seamus O’Carroll both part of that winning set-up.

Limerick’s Division Three League campaign returned wins over Tipperary and Wicklow and defeats to promoted sides Derry and Offaly. For their part, Waterford beat Wexford but lost to Carlow and Antrim in Division Four.

“I felt we certainly played some good football along the ways and feel that the lads improved. Obviously we have taken a step up and we managed to deal with it to a degree. If you want to be competing at the top end of Division Three we have got to be judging ourselves in the Derry and Offaly games and that is where my head is at,” recalled Lee of Limerick’s league.

In total 26 different players saw action across the four league games from Limerick’s 38-man panel.

Tommy Griffin is the main Limerick injury concern – he was forced off injured the last day against Derry. Brian Donovan missed the Derry game but is back to full fitness.

“Any county where the league is most important - maybe more important than championship and there are many counties like that - then it all became very difficult for us because the leading lights can try fellas and they know they might not lose status. For counties like us those games in the league were hugely important.”