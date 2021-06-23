2,400 spectators to attend Limerick's Munster SHC clash with Cork

THIS weekend will see the beginning of the Munster Senior Hurling and Senior Football Championships and Munster GAA has issued an update to spectators ahead of the start of the action.

On Saturday, Limerick will host Waterford at 3pm in the Quarter-Final of the Munster Senior Football Championship at the LIT Gaelic Grounds while at 7pm on Saturday evening, Kerry will play Clare in the other Quarter-Final at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney.

On Sunday, the Quarter-Final of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will throw-in at 3:30pm in Semple Stadium Thurles.

As per Government Guidelines, a maximum of 200 spectators will be allowed to attend each of these games. Tickets will be distributed primarily through both participating County Boards. Due to the limited number of tickets available, it is not possible to facilitate public or club sales.

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final between Tipperary and the winners of the Quarter-Final meeting of Clare and Waterford will take place on Sunday July 4th and the 200 spectator limit will also be in operation.

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final between Limerick and Cork on Saturday July 3rd at 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles will act as a trial fixture and 2,400 spectators will be allowed to attend, 2,300 of which will be in the stand with 100 in the Killinan End terrace.

As per Government regulations, the number of spectators allowed at inter-county games from July 5 will be 500 which will take in the Munster Championships at Minor and Under 20 level in both Hurling and Football as well as the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals on July 10. The increase to 500 spectators is subject to review based on public health advice and we await confirmation of this.

The Munster GAA has asked all spectators attending our games to adhere to all the normal Covid Public Health protocols.