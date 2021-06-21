13 Limerick men win London hurling championship medals

Brothers Pearse winners: Dicky Doyle, Joe Bermingham, JP Rea (back row); Mike Noonan, Stephen Frawley and Jake Greaney
THERE was strong Limerick representation on the winning teams in the 2020 London senior and intermediate hurling championship finals on Sunday.
In total 13 Limerick natives picked up winners medals in McGovern Park in Ruislip.
In the McAleer & Rushe sponsored senior final, Brothers Pearse were 1-17 to 0-18 winners over St Gabriels.
It was a first title for the men in green since 1998 and a fitting victory on clubs centenary.
The club chairperson is Limerick man Gerry Rea. His son John Paul was a selector with the team, his daughter Sonia is the club Childrens Officer, while his niece Sarah is club Treasurer.
On the field of play Stephen Frawley and Joe Bermingham (both Ballybricken-Bohermore), Mike Noonan (Adare) and Jake Greaney (Knockaderry) all started, while Dicky Doyle (Cappamore), Aodhan O'Brien (Doon) were among the subs.
It was a first final appearance for Brothers Pearse since 2013 - Frawley and Greaney also played in that final.
In the W Reilly London IHC final Sean Treacys had a 2-11 to 1-5 win over Fulham Irish.
Sean Treacys had seven Limerick natives in their winning panel: Ronan Liston (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Eoin O'Farrell (Croom), Kevin Blackwell (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Matt Keogh (Monaleen), Paudie Sheehan (Crecora-Manister), Sean Moran (Ahane), Eoghan De Barra (Adare).
It was 1-6 to 0-3 to the men in red and white at half time. An early second half goal from Eoin O'Farrell set them on their way to the title against a side that had Adare native Gearoid Aherne at centre back.
