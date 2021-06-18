Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Club Notes

ADARE MANOR

LADIES: Results: Ladies 18 hole S/F Alzheimer’s Cup: 10/06/2021. 1st Emer Rouine (17) 39 pts; 2nd Margaret Keyes (11) 37 pts; 3rd Brigid Griffin (27) 37 pts.

BALLYKISTEEN

Club Fundraiser: Our weekly club 50/50 fundraiser Split the Pot has now commenced. To enter simple put €2 in envelopes supplied and place in the buckets that are available in Pro Shop and Hotel Bar. We will have facility to play on line in the next couple of weeks. The prize grows with every ticket that is sold. First draw will take place on Sunday 20th June at 7pm in Golf Club.Members are asked to support.

Inter Club: Our first team to represent Ballykisteen this year was in the Jimmy Bruen where we took on a Ballyneety. Despite a good start Ballyneety proved too strong. We thank manager Michael F Ryan, selector Tony Browne and the team for their efforts. Next up is our Cashman Cup team who play Limerick Golf Club this Saturday, June 19 with 3 games at home and 2 away. We wish Manager John Hoare, Selector Tony Browne and team the best of luck.

Colm Whelan Trophy: 1st Denis Fitzgerald and Darragh Ryan 65 (on countback); 2nd Ben and Denis Leonard 65; 3rd Paul Kett and Pat O'Grady 66

Senior Results: Tuesday 8th June. 1st William Ryan, Paddy Kelly, Tim Clancy, Ned O Donnell (on count back); 2nd Fr John Egan, Mike Powell, Sean Ryan, Ger Finnan; 3rd Dan McInerney, Liam Greensmyth, Peter Ryan, Pat Duggan.

Ladies Results: June Monthly Medal; 1st Cliona Finucane; 2nd Neasa Fahy O'Donnell; 3rd Caitlin Shippam

scrmable: Scramble 7th to 13th June Winners with score 30.9; Mary Lynch Kavanagh, Ann Buckley and Marie Hayes.

tuesday comp: Tuesday 8/6/21 (sat alt) competition; 1st Audrey McGrath (20) 36pts; 2nd Catherine English (17) 36pts; 3rd Mairead Quirke (29) 31pts.

BALLYNEETY

RESULTS: Open team of 3 champagne scramble; 1st Joanne Mc Glinchy Fiona Godfrey & Louise Wilkinson 55 pts; 2nd Declan Hayes Derry Corbett Ciaran Malloy 53; 3rd Frank Balfry Ger Whelan & Joe Crimes 52 pts.

June medal: 1st Nial Godfrey 64 B/9; 2nd Mark Meehan 64; Gross John Anthony Moran +3 67; 3rd Mark Fitzgerald 65 B/9; 4th John Bartley 65.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Ray Daly Noel Godfrey, Martin O'Connor & Ger Sheehan 71 points; 2nd John O'Regan, Brendan Collins, John Keogh, John Hayes 69; 3rd Eamon Cregan, Tadgh O'Riordan, Anthony O'Sullivan, Rob Bogan 68 B/6

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: Reminder Captain's Prize Charlie O'Neill & lady captain Olivia Hayes will take place Friday & Saturday 25th & 26th June Time sheet now open.

DROMOLAND

RESULTS: Men’s June Bank Holiday Weekend Singles Stableford Results 5th, 6th & 7th June;

1st Brian Shally 43 Pts; 2nd Paul English 43 Pts; 3rd Noel Stapelton 42 Pts; 4th Diarmuid O’Connor 41 Pts; 5th Darren O’Neill 39 Pts

9-HOLE MIDWEEK: Men’s 9 Hole Midweek Competition 31st of May to Friday 4th June; Hugh O’Neill 21 Pts; Ian Mulready 21 Pts; Billy O’Mahony 20 Pts

LADIES: Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sat 5th – Mon 7th June; 1st Ms Ann Moloney; 2nd Ms Carola Wixted; 3rd Ms Cathy Casey.

STABLEFORD: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Sat 5th – Mon 7th June; 1st Ms Siobhan Doohan; 2nd Ms Niamh McDermott.

RESULTS: Ladies Bank Holiday Ladies Competition. 18 Hole Stableford; 1st Katriona O'Neill - 35Pts; 2nd Majella Cotgreave - 35 Pts.

9 Hole Stableford: 1st Mary Galvin - 21Pts; 2nd Carola Wixted - 21Pts.

Mr John Casey’s Captain’s Prize; 1st Hugh O'Neill 99; 2nd Philip Browne 104; 3rd Billy O'Mahony 105; Best Gross Brian Shally 69; 4th Alan Neville 107; 5th Seamus Lawlor 107; 6th Donnagh Murphy 107; 7th Martin O'Mahoney 107; 8th Patrick Vaughan 108; 9th John O'Grady 108; Student Winner; Cathal Ruane 107; Junior Winner Sean McNamara 68; 1st Nine Cillian O'Connor 31; 2nd Nine; Pat McGrath 32; Past Captains Paul O'Brien 75; Guest Liam Barry 78; 18+ Frank Conway 108.

Captains Prize to the Ladies Club: 1st Siobhan Fitzpatrick 72 nett; 2nd Mairead Bergin 73 nett; Gross Leslie O’Flynn 86 Gross; 3rd Ursala McManus 74 nett; 4th Kitty Quinn 75 nett; Front 9 Mary O’Donnell O’Brien 33 nett; Back 9 Siobhan Doohan 36 nett; 9 Hole Breige Scanlan.

9 hole Results: 7th – 11th June; 1st Billy O’Mahony 21pts; 2ND Noel O’Connor 21pts; 3rd Willie Fuller 20pts

Friday Open Singles 11th June: 1st Tony Murray 41pts; 2nd Nicky Duggan 41pts; 3rd Killian Howard 39pts; Gross Ross Kenny Jr 40pts

Junior Competition 8th June: Boys White Tees Cillian Mahon 30pts; Black Tees Daniel Meehan 39pts; Girls Eabha Brennan 38pts

Junior Competition 10th June: Boys White Tees Harry McEnery 36pts; Black Tees Cillian Moylan 40pts; Girls Eabha Brennan 38pts

Ladies Competition: June 9: 18h: 1st Mairead Twomey 36pts; 2nd Leslie O'Flynn 33pts; 9h: 1st Katrina O'Neill 19pts.



KILRUSH

RESULTS: 12 June Men’s Vice Captains Prize (Mr Noel Kilkenny); 1 Rory Flynn 45 pts (17); 2 Martin McNamara 44 pts (27); Best Gross Shane Lillis 37 pts (00); 3 Rory Lillis 41 pts (08) Back 3; 4 Vincent Lillis 41 pts (18).

FLAN BREW TROPHY: 12-June, Flan Brew Trophy Men’s Open; 1 Noel Kilkenny 43 pts (23); 2 Neill Browne 41 pts (10); 3 Eric Dore 41 pts (19);

LADY VICE-CAPTAIN'S PRIZE: 12 June Lady Vice Captain's Prize Ms Peggy Mulqueen; 1 Anne Gallagher 40pts (12); 2 Stephanie Roughan 39 pts (31); 3 Jean Lorigan 36pts (32); 4 Ursula Lineen 36 pts (29); 5 Anne Brennan 36pts (12); 6 Claire Pyne 35pts (21)

brew's home and gift store: 10 June 2021 Brew’s Home and Gift Store; 1 Martina Walsh -21 38 pts; 2 Muriel Kiely -31 37 pts; 3 Mary Bolton -20 35 pts; 12 Hole Prize: Martina Fox 22pts.

LIMERICK

Competition Name: Treacy O’Toole Salver

Sponsored by: Edward O’Toole: Date: Saturday 5th/Tuesday 8th June. 1st Mary Pat Butler H/C 23 45 pts; 2nd Julie Grehan H/C 33 41 pts; Best Gross Emily Walsh H/C 4 30 gross pts; 3rd Pat Niland H/C 18 39pts (back 9) 9 hole comp: 1st Orla Finucane H/C 15 21pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Open Singles: Thursday 10th June; 1st: Craig Sharp (25), 41pts; 2nd: Eddie Dore (20), 40pts.

Best Gross: Thomas Sexton (1), 32pts; 3rd: Mike Boyce (24), 40pts.

Toyota Fourball V Par: Saturday 12th, Sunday 13th June; Kindly sponsored by Brian Geary Toyota, Raheen & Rathkeale. 1st: William Upton (16), Gerard Liston (20), 12 up; 2nd: John Keating (13), Kevin Lyons (21), 11 up.

TIPPERARY

RESULTS: Tuesday 8th June, Open Singles Sponsored by Cathal O’Brien Car Sales; 1st; Donal Sheehy (10) 41pts; 2nd; Michael Tobin (23) 40 pts; 3rd; Morgan Mooney; (18) 39 pts

Saturday 12th June: Open Singles Sponsored by Town House Deli, Dan Quirke; 1st; Pa McGrath (17) 43 pts; 2nd; Jim Bolger (17) 43 pts; 3rd; James Ryan (9) 42 pts

Sunday, June 13: Crowley Cup; Sponsored by Maxol, Tipperary, Suzanne Wall; 1st; Jamie Keaty (12) 64; 2nd; Kevin Crowe (19) 64; 3rd; Roger Lonergan (19) 67; Gross; Mark McGrath (3) 75

Monday 7 June Team of Three: 1st Overall; Pa McGrath, Fintan Leahy Pat Sheehy 97 pts; Best Mixed; Conor Carroll, Aileen Carroll, Jim Noonan 93 pts; Best Ladies; Ann English, Josephine O’Donnell, Fionnuala Fenton 87 pts