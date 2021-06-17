Live Sport on TV this weekend

THURSDAY, JUNE 17
HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT DAY THREE
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
SOCCER
UKRAINE V NTH MACEDONIA
RTE2, 1.30PM
SOCCER
DEMARK V BELGIUM
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
NETHERLANDS V AUSTRIA
RTE2, 8PM
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
HORSE RACING
ROYAL ASCOT, DAY FOUR
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
RUGBY
LA ROCHELLE V RACING 92
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.40PM
SOCCER
CROATIA V CZECH REPUBLIC
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
ENGLAND V SCOTLAND
RTE2, 8PM
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
SOCCER
HUNGARY V FRANCE
RTE2, 2PM
SOCCER
PORTUGAL V GERMANY
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
SPAIN V POLAND
RTE2, 8PM
RUGBY
U20: IRELAND V SCOTLAND
RTE1, 1.40PM
RUGBY
BENETTON V BULLS
TG4, EIRSPORT 1, 1.30PM
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
GOLF
US OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM
SOCCER
ITALY V WALES
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
SWITZERLAND V TURKEY
RTE2, 5PM
CAMOGIE
KILKENNY V GALWAY
RTE2, 7.30PM
RUGBY
EALING V SARACENS
BT SPORT 2, 3PM
