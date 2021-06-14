Gearoid Hegarty: 'There is nobody talking about legacy' in Limerick hurling camp

THERE is no talk of winning back-to-back All-Ireland SHC titles in the Limerick hurling camp insists Gearoid Hegarty.

The 2020 Hurler of the Year was speaking with media this Monday lunchtime as Bord Gáis Energy officially launched their 2021 #HurlingToTheCore campaign.

Limerick are nine time All-Ireland SHC winners but have never retained the title.

"Honestly we haven't talked about anything like that at all - at the end of the day you have to remember that I am 26 and nearly one of the oldest panel members. We have so many young fellas - we have two 18 year olds sitting their Leaving Cert and do you think they are talking about legacy? They are not - there is nobody talking about legacy in our camp," stressed the Limerick wing forward.

"I honestly believe that if you have a mindset of trying to be the best you can be, or get the most out of yourself, well see where that will get you and you can talk about legacy in 10-15 years time when you are sitting at the bar having a pint of guinness talking with other auld lads around the pub - plenty time to talk like that but as you can imagine with two 18 year olds doing the Leaving Cert so you can imagine there certainly isn't any legacy talk out of our camp," said the St Patricks clubman.

He added: "We will leave that to other people, they can talk about what they want - that's maybe something we can talk about when we are retired down the line".

Limerick begin the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland titles on Saturday July 3 against Cork in Thurles.

Two weeks ago, The Rebels came to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for a round four Allianz League tie but with a very much changed line-up. Trying to lull Limerick into a false sense of security?

"I don't know - they might be but I don't know. I'm not obviously within their particular camp but I do know that they have a couple of lads that might be playing against us in a couple of weeks that weren't playing. It will be a different ball game in a few weeks time and there is no point saying it won't - we are not believing that because we won the last day that we will win again easily the next time," he said.

"It will be interesting because we have had some great games against them in the last number of years. I think they have actually looked really really good in this league - I haven't watching much of the league but anything I've seen from them, they have been excellent and very dangerous looking on the attack."

For more information on the Bord Gáis Energy #HurlingToTheCore campaign see here

Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox, features the most passionate hurling fans across the country filmed in their front-rooms as they experience the agony and ecstasy of following their counties’ fortunes from home. You can watch GAAGAABox on Bord Gáis Energy’s #HurlingToTheCore YouTube channel throughout the Senior Hurling Championship.