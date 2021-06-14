Limerick hopeful injured hurling stars will return for Munster semi final with Cork

JOHN Kiely is confident that Limerick will select from a near full hand when they clash with Cork in the Munster SHC semi final on July 3.

Limerick concluded their Allianz Hurling League on Sunday with a 17-point win over Westmeath but a number of key players including Sean Finn, Diarmaid Byrnes, David Dempsey and David Reidy were all absent.

And, Kyle Hayes picked up a knock and was substituted in Mullingar.

“We are hopeful that we can get them all right in time. A good number of then are coming back into training this week and have already done a bit this week but not full sessions or full contact,” outlined the Limerick manager.

“Kyle will be absolutely fine - just a very slight ankle (injury). We have come through clean today and very happy with that. We have a number of players coming back into full training next week, which is great,” said Kiely.

Limerick used 35 players in five league games but Mike Casey didn’t feature as he battles back from a cruciate ligament injury and it is understood he won’t come into the reckoning for the Munster Championship.

“We are very busy at the moment and doing a lot of work. We had to do a lot of work. We have had a really tough seven weeks trying to get up to speed and we are getting there - we are not quite there yet but we have hopefully two really good weeks ahead of us now and hopefully come through it clear with everybody in good health,” explained Kiely after a league that returned wins over Westmeath and Cork, defeats to Galway and Waterford and an opening round draw with Tipperary.

With Galway and Kilkenny as the respective group winners for 2021, there will be slight changes to the make-up of the league for next season.

Limerick will play in Division 1A with Galway, Cork, Wexford, Clare and Offaly. In Division 1B will be Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary, Antrim, Dublin and Laois or Westmeath.

Also confirmed over the weekend was the make-up of Division Three of the Allianz Football League for next season. Limerick will be joined by Westmeath, Laois, Louth, Antrim, Wicklow, Fermanagh and Longford.