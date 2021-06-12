Limerick edged out by Derry in Division Three semi final of Allianz Football League

LIMERICK fell short in today's Allianz Football League Division Three semi final.

Billy Lee's men were defeated by Leitrim 0-7 to 0-13 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Derry were a point clear at half time and maintained their lead throughout the second half to secure promotion into Division Two for 2022.

It was a game where Derry had nine wides and Limerick four.

Next up for the men in green is the Munster SFC quarter final against Waterford on June 26.

It was a one point lead for Derry at half time - 0-8 to 0-7.

The sides were level on five occasions in the half in which Limerick had two wides and Derry three. But Limerick also had goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan to thank for two fine saves - denying Niall Loughlin on the 9th and 20th minutes.

There was a disputed score for Cillian Fahy in the game's 16th minute but was confirmed one of the two wides at half time.

Hugh Bourke (free) and Fahy had Limerick 0-2 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes - Limerick aided by the slight breeze in the opening half.

When Hugh Bourke added a score from play Limerick maintained their lead.

Brother Robbie joined the scoresheet and Limerick were 0-4 to 0-3 clear and 13-minutes played.

Shane McGuigan and Benny Heron points had the Oak Leaf County ahead but by the water break the game was level for the fifth time, 0-5 each.

Derry were reduced to 14men just before the water break but Limerick didn't take advantage - The Ulster side indeed edging ahead by the return of Emmett Bradley, 0-7 to 0-5.

Their advantage was soon three points and half an hour played.

Limerick were to finish on top with Danny Neville and another Bourke free ensuring just one score between the teams at the break.

Derry found their scores that bit easier in the early minutes of the second half.

The half was 12-minutes old when Limerick had their first score from play in the half. And it could very have been a goal - Bourke crashing a shot off the crossbar and over.

Niall Loughlin and McGuigan scores had Derry 0-14 to 0-9 ahead at this point - the first five point lead in the game.

When Bourke kicked his third from play, it was a four point game with 15-minutes played.

And, that's what the scoreboard read at the second half water break - Limerick 0-10, Derry 0-14.

Niall Toner extended the lead out to five points for the men in red and white but a Josh Ryan '45 brought Limerick back into touch as the game entered it's final five minutes.

Ryan had two frees but Limerick couldn't find the goal that they needed.

SCORERS: Limerick: Hugh Bourke 0-7 (4frees), Josh Ryan 0-3 (2frees, 1 '45), Cillian Fahy, Robbie Bourke and Danny Neville 0-1 each. Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-6 (5frees), Benny Heron 0-3, Niall Loughlin (1free) and Niall Toner 0-2 each, Conor Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul and Paul McNeill 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan; Sean O'Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan; Bob Childs, Iain Corbett, Gordon Brown; Darragh Treacy, Tommie Childs; Tommy Griffin, Cillian Fahy, Adrian Enright; Danny Neville, Robbie Bourke, Hugh Bourke. Subs: Cian Sheehan for Tommy Griffin, inj (29mins), Paul Maher for Bob Childs (44mins), Seamus O'Carroll for Adrian Enright (49mins), Josh Ryan for Robbie Bourke (54mins), Killian Ryan for Tommie Childs (60mins), Peter Nash for Gordon Brown (60mins).

DERRY: Oran Lynch; Christopher McKaigue, Paul McNeill, Padraig McGrogan; Padraig Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty; Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley; Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul; Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy. Subs: Niall Toner for Paul Cassidy (54mins), Conor McCluskey for Padraig Cassidy (60mins), Oisin McWilliams for Benny Heron (63mins), Michael McEvoy for Conor Doherty (70mins), Jack Doherty for Niall Loughlin (71mins).

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan).