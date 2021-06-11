Treaty United secure all three points away to Wexford

Treaty United moved into third in the SSE Airtricity First Division following their 2-1 win over Wexford this evening. Tommy Barrett named the same starting eleven from Treaty's victory over Athlone Town and the manager's faith paid off.

The opening two minutes though, did not go the Markets Field side's way with Wexford taking the lead through Kyle Robinson. However the home side's lead only last nine minutes before Anto O'Donnell met a Marc Ludden cross to finish to the net.

As if playing to a time pattern, Treaty score again, nine minutes later. This time it was a short cross from Joel Coustrain that was missed by Kieran 'Red' Hanlon, before being finished to the net by Jack Lynch.

Treaty piled on the pressure and it could have been three were it not for the woodwork denying O'Hanlon a few minutes before half time. (Half time - 2-1 to United)

United continued to press in the second half with Ed McCarthy and Hanlon linking up well to set up Joel Coustrain who saw his shot blocked.

For more, see Monday's Limerick Leader newspaper.

Next up for Treaty United is a Saturday June 19 date with Cobh Ramblers at 7pm in St Colman's Park.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Jack Lynch ©, Anthony O'Donnell, Joel Coustrain, Matt Keane, Edward McCarthy, Callum McNamara, Sean Guerins, Kieran Hanlon.

Substitutes: 19 Adam Foley, 21 Shane Cusack, 8 Joe Collins, 16 William Armshaw, 26 Matthew McKevitt, 11 Alan Murphy, 18 Edmond O'Dwyer

Wexford: Jimmy Corcoran, Jack Connolly, Paul Cleary, James Carroll, Kevin McEvoy, Charlie Smith, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Jack Doherty, Conor Crowley, Karl Manahan, Kyle Robinson

Substitutes: Evan Farrell, Success Edogun, Anthony Dolan, Daniel Dobbin, Karl Fitzsimons, Harry Groome, Jack Larkin, Sean Martin, Ayman Yousif.