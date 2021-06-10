Limerick junior Camogie side confirm line up for clash with Wexford

The Limerick junior Camogie side has been named for this Saturday's clash with Wexford. Pat Ryan & his management team have named their starting 15 for the 1pm throw in meeting at St. Brendan's Park, Birr

The side will be captained by Killeedy's Aisling Cunningham and come into the game with wins over Clare and Waterford and a draw with Carlow. The other semi final sees Carlow face Armagh in Donaghmore Ashbourne.