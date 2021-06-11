Limerick ladies football side confirmed for League semi final

Limerick have confirmed their team for the NFL Division 4 semi-final against Leitrim, in Miltown GAA, Galway at 1.30pm on Sunday June 13.
A reminder to fans that updates of the match will be tweeted from our @LKLadiesGaelic twitter account and all National League games will be streamed live on the Lidl NFL portal: https://page.inplayer.com/ lidlnfl/ which is free to sign up to.
Team
1 Sophie Hennessey Old Mill
2 Kristine Reidy Feoghanagh/Castlemahon
3 Maedbh McCarthy Dromcollogher/Broadford
4 Niamh McCarthy Dromcollogher/Broadford
5 Megan Buckley Murroe/Boher
6 Caroline Hickey St. Ailbes
7 Cliodhna ni Cheallaigh Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor
8 Shauna Ryan Murroe/Boher
9 Roisin Ambrose Old Mill
10 Katie Heelan St. Ailbes
11 Andrea O'Sullivan Ballylanders
12 Rachel O'Dell Monaleen
13 Lauren Ryan Adare
14 Amy Ryan Oola
15 Iris Kennelly Old Mill
Subs:
16 Sarah O'Connor Athea
17 Yvonne Lee Monagea
18 Aine Cunningham Dromcollogher/Broadford
19 Rebekah Daly Athea
20 Louise Ryan St. Brigids
21 Maedhbh McNamara St. Ailbes
22 Charlotte Walsh Murroe/Boher
23 Leah Coughlan Oola
24 Rachel Greaney Athea
25 Roisin O'Malley Murroe/Boher
26 Aine Ryan Mungret St. Pauls
27 Nicole Bennett Murroe/Boher
28 Grace Lee Monagea
29 Roisin O'Carroll Knockainey
30 Kathleen Bradshaw Oola
Management Team
Manager: Donal Ryan Murroe/Boher
Maor Foirne: Derry Peters Aherlow
Physio: Eoin Lucey
FLO: Niamh Richardson Murroe/Boher
Mentors
Catherine Murphy Mungret St. Pauls Coach
Mentor
Steve McMahon Knockainey S&C
Mentor
Amy Hanrahan Gerald Griffins Stats
Mentor
Marcella Ryan Murroe/Boher Team administrator
