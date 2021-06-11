Limerick ladies football side confirmed for League semi final

Limerick have confirmed their team for the NFL Division 4 semi-final against Leitrim, in Miltown GAA, Galway at 1.30pm on Sunday June 13.

A reminder to fans that updates of the match will be tweeted from our @LKLadiesGaelic twitter account and all National League games will be streamed live on the Lidl NFL portal: https://page.inplayer.com/ lidlnfl/ which is free to sign up to.

Team

1 Sophie Hennessey Old Mill

2 Kristine Reidy Feoghanagh/Castlemahon

3 Maedbh McCarthy Dromcollogher/Broadford

4 Niamh McCarthy Dromcollogher/Broadford

5 Megan Buckley Murroe/Boher

6 Caroline Hickey St. Ailbes

7 Cliodhna ni Cheallaigh Naomh Anna, Leitir Mor

8 Shauna Ryan Murroe/Boher

9 Roisin Ambrose Old Mill

10 Katie Heelan St. Ailbes

11 Andrea O'Sullivan Ballylanders

12 Rachel O'Dell Monaleen

13 Lauren Ryan Adare

14 Amy Ryan Oola

15 Iris Kennelly Old Mill

Subs:

16 Sarah O'Connor Athea

17 Yvonne Lee Monagea

18 Aine Cunningham Dromcollogher/Broadford

19 Rebekah Daly Athea

20 Louise Ryan St. Brigids

21 Maedhbh McNamara St. Ailbes

22 Charlotte Walsh Murroe/Boher

23 Leah Coughlan Oola

24 Rachel Greaney Athea

25 Roisin O'Malley Murroe/Boher

26 Aine Ryan Mungret St. Pauls

27 Nicole Bennett Murroe/Boher

28 Grace Lee Monagea

29 Roisin O'Carroll Knockainey

30 Kathleen Bradshaw Oola

Management Team



Manager: Donal Ryan Murroe/Boher

Maor Foirne: Derry Peters Aherlow

Physio: Eoin Lucey

FLO: Niamh Richardson Murroe/Boher

Mentors

Catherine Murphy Mungret St. Pauls Coach

Mentor

Steve McMahon Knockainey S&C

Mentor

Amy Hanrahan Gerald Griffins Stats

Mentor

Marcella Ryan Murroe/Boher Team administrator