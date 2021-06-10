Limerick Sports Partnership to benefit from 'Dormant accounts fund'

Limerick Sports Partnership have today confirmed a €365,000 windfall in funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures in the city and county. The funds are part of an investment package of €5.9million in Dormant Accounts Funding announced by Sport Ireland.

The investment aims to engage communities across Limerick, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.

Limerick Sports Partnership Coordinator, Phelim Macken, said, “We are delighted to secure €365,160 under this scheme to support a number of key initiatives. Garryowen Community Sports Hub has received Year 3 funding which will continue the great work we are delivering in partnership with Garryowen CDP. We are delighted to commence Phase 1 of a Community Sports Hub initiative in Moyross while also securing Phase 2 funding for the Active Cities Programme. In partnership with UL Sport Arena, we are looking forward to providing equipment in their new state of the art climbing wall to facilitate more opportunities for participants with a disability. In recent years we have delivered a programme called Boxing Clever, which caters for individuals in recovery from addiction. This programme facilitates both educational and Health and wellbeing qualifications for the participants. These funds will assist us in expanding these supports. Finally, youth leadership is a key component we develop across all communities, and we have secured funding to continue developing leaders for the future. Overall, these funds will assist us to continue to build on what we have been achieving to date.”

Chairman of Sport Ireland, Kieran Mulvey, commented: “Sport Ireland is delighted with the significant investment in Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs and the Active Cities. Over the past year we have all turned to the outdoors as a place to exercise and socialise. It is important that we continue to develop opportunities to use the outdoors for sport and physical activity and make daily outdoor activity a part of our routines, regardless of whether we live in the countryside or in a city”.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, commented: “The Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland, supported by National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Sports Partnerships to provide every one the opportunity to partake in sport and physical activity, no matter what their circumstances. The significant investment in Volunteer Training and Supports as well as Youth Leadership will be critical in supporting local volunteers and leaders as the country gradually opens up and we return to sport”.

As with previous funding announced, the investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy 2018-2027 and the National Physical Activity Plan. A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Sport Ireland Director of Participation and Ethics, Dr Una May, said: “In 2021, Dormant Account Funding will be allocated to establish and develop 10 new Community Sports and Physical Activity Hubs as well as the 36 existing hubs. It is great to see continued investment in the hubs as they form a home for local clubs and sports organisations. They provide support and advice on a wide range of sports and physical activities at a local level to make it easier for people in disadvantaged areas to get involved in and engage in a more active and healthier lifestyle”.