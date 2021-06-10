Former Limerick hurling star calls time on career

Seanie Tobin has called time on his hurling career. The 31 year old took to social media to confirm his retirement following a difficult run with injuries.

The talented forward took to social media to confirm his departure adding "Never thought I’d be retiring from hurling at 31 but unfortunately the time has come due to ongoing injuries. Thanks for the great memories"

His club Murroe-Boher also took to social media to offer their thanks - "As a club we cannot thank @Tellytobin enough for his outstanding contribution to our club over the years. Thanks for the great memories, pride and honours your displays brought to the club. We wish you the very best in your retirement & future"

Our own GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell added his own tribute, commenting on the scoring prowess of Tobin. "

"Many a match I nearly ran out of space next to the name of Seanie Tobin due to his scoring! He layed 19 championship & 30 league games for Limerick - scoring 11-77. Murroe-Boher man selected on Limerick Leader club SHC Team of Decade 2010-19"

Tobin was a member of the Limerick panel when they won the Munster championship in 2013.

