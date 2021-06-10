Former Limerick hurling star calls time on career

Former Limerick hurling star calls time on career

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Seanie Tobin has called time on his hurling career. The 31 year old took to social media to confirm his retirement following a difficult run with injuries. 

The talented forward took to social media to confirm his departure adding "Never thought I’d be retiring from hurling at 31 but unfortunately the time has come due to ongoing injuries. Thanks for the great memories"

His club Murroe-Boher also took to social media to offer their thanks - "As a club we cannot thank @Tellytobin enough for his outstanding contribution to our club over the years. Thanks for the great memories, pride and honours your displays brought to the club. We wish you the very best in your retirement & future"

Our own GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell added his own tribute, commenting on the scoring prowess of Tobin. "

"Many a match I nearly ran out of space next to the name of Seanie Tobin due to his scoring! He layed 19 championship & 30 league games for Limerick - scoring 11-77. Murroe-Boher man selected on Limerick Leader club SHC Team of Decade 2010-19"

Tobin was a member of the Limerick panel when they won the Munster championship in 2013. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie